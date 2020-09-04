A Black man shot in the back, a teenage shooting suspect, a city in flames: The week that shook Kenosha and the country

(CNN) It took less than five minutes from a 911 call being placed reporting a domestic disturbance to a White officer firing seven times into Jacob Blake's back in front of the 29-year-old Black man's three young sons.

Those five minutes on August 23 set off chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin: Protests and looting spread through the lakeside city's streets, leaving burnt and boarded-up buildings across a swath of downtown. Two days later, the encounter sparked another tragedy, when a 17-year-old who claimed to be defending a business shot three other people during a confrontation, killing two. And Blake's shooting reverberated nationally, with NBA, MLS and MLB stars refusing to play in an unprecedented protest

Like other cell phone videos of police officers shooting or killing Black men, the 22-second clip of Officer Rusten Sheskey firing into Blake's back, filmed through the screen window of a neighbor's apartment across the street, ricocheted around the internet.

But authorities' refusal for days to confirm even the most basic details about Blake's shooting created a vacuum of information -- and even now, more than a week and a half after Blake was shot, the exact circumstances that led to his encounter with police are unclear. Officials said Sheskey and two other officers on the scene tried to tase Blake, who had an open warrant after being charged with sexual assault a month earlier, and that a knife was recovered in his car. The local police union has claimed that Blake was carrying the knife and that he struggled with officers, putting one in a headlock before the cell phone video starts.

But family and lawyers for Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down, say he was unarmed and was attending a birthday party for one of his kids. "They shot my son seven times. Seven times. Like he didn't matter," Jacob Blake Sr., Blake's father, told reporters. "But my son matters. He's a human being, and he matters."

