Two weeks into college, students must quarantine in dorms after 25 test positive for Covid-19

(CNN) As a first-generation college student, Jennifer Monje worked hard not only to get into school, but she's working hard to stay and be a role model for her younger sister.

So, when her college called for an immediate all-student quarantine this week, she said was disappointed and hurt -- not by the school's actions, but by her peers.

Monje, 18, had made the four-hour drive with all of her belongings from New York City to her freshman dorm room at Gettysburg College, a liberal arts school in Gettysburg Pennsylvania, in August.

She was excited to start college, especially after losing her high school senior year and graduation to the pandemic.

"Coming to college was supposed to be my chance to be more independent, be more free, make my own decisions," Monje said. "And then, bam -- quarantine came down and it all just changed."

