Manhunt underway after veteran Cleveland police officer shot and killed

(CNN) A police officer is dead this morning after being killed in the line of duty in Ohio, and a manhunt is underway to find the suspect or suspects who shot him.

"Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty," police chief Calvin Williams said during a press conference early Friday morning. The officer was a 25+ year veteran, Williams said.

The FBI identified him as Detective James Skernivitz, and in a tweet, said "reward money is available for info leading to arrest & conviction."

Do you know who shot Detective James Skernivitz, one of CPD's finest. Shooting occurred last night on city's West side. If you have ANY info please call law enforcement 24/7 tipline at 216-622-6842. Reward money is available for info leading to arrest & conviction — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) September 4, 2020

Mayor Frank Jackson also addressed the shooting at the press conference saying, "Personally, I want to give my condolences to the family and on behalf of the City of Cleveland."

Jeff Follmer, Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President, told CNN affiliate WOIO , "It's bad, this a bad one. And they're all bad—this one hurts."

