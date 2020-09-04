About 93% of racial justice protests in the US have been peaceful, a new report finds

(CNN) About 93% of racial justice protests in the US since the death of George Floyd have been peaceful and nondestructive, according to a new report.

The findings, released Thursday, contradict assumptions and claims by some that protests associated with the Black Lives Matter movement are spawning violence and destruction of property.

The report was produced by the US Crisis Project, a joint effort by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) and the Bridging Divides Initiative (BDI) at Princeton University, which collects and analyzes real-time data on demonstrations and political violence in the US.

"These data reveal that the United States is in crisis," the report's authors wrote. "It faces a multitude of concurrent, overlapping risks -- from police abuse and racial injustice, to pandemic-related unrest and beyond -- all exacerbated by increasing polarization."

The ACLED recorded more than 10,600 demonstrations across the US between May 24 and August 22, most of which were peaceful.

