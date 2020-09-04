Adrian Mannarino says his US Open match was delayed for hours after concerns from health officials

(CNN) Adrian Mannarino of France was set to play in his third-round US Open match against Alex Zverev of Germany on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

But then the time went by, and there was no sign of the players on the court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the New York borough of Queens.

Mannarino -- who previously had been in contact with another player that had tested positive for coronavirus -- said he was told as he was warming up that the New York State Department of Health had said that he would not be allowed to play Friday and that he should be quarantined in his hotel room and not be able to go on a tennis court.

Ultimately, Friday's match was pushed back by a couple of hours, and Mannarino said he found out around 4:30 p.m. that he would be allowed to play. The match started after 5 p.m., with Mannarino going on to lose to Zverev in four sets.

Zverev told ESPN after his win: "I was told there was very little chance that we were going to play."

