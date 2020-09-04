This medical worker used to be a 'hero.' Now he feels hated
Updated 6:04 AM ET, Fri September 4, 2020
(CNN)I remember how it felt in March, as the shadow began to fall. Empty shelves at the grocery stores. Sirens wailing in New York. And with the dread came a fleeting glimpse of national unity. We cheered from the balconies as the nurses changed their shifts. In Irvine, California, a medical worker saw a message in chalk from neighbor children: "Thank you so much for what you do." Someone put a sign outside his apartment. It said, "A hero lives here."
That was five or six months ago, or perhaps another lifetime. When I talked to Parsia Jahanbani in mid-August, the warmth and goodwill were gone.
"Last week," he said, "I had somebody flip me off."
Parsia works at Families Together of Orange County, a non-profit that provides medical and dental care to the underprivileged. He's an expanded-function dental assistant -- basically a dental nurse practitioner -- and he drives a giant bus called a mobile medical unit to various homeless shelters. His organization lost about one-third of its staff early in the pandemic to furloughs, resignations and other factors. The pandemic makes dental work especially dangerous.
One morning, as colleagues departed, Parsia saw his 80-year-old father, the dental director, sitting behind his desk.
"And I go to talk to him, 'I'm like, 'Why aren't you going home?' He's like, 'This is my ship. I'm the captain...I can't go home.' Like, 'You're 80. You're at risk. You -- if you get sick, this is it. Do you understand that?' And he starts crying."
His father reluctantly went home, leaving Parsia to face his own dilemma at age 36. He has a rar