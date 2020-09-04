In a series of essays called The Distance, Thomas Lake is telling the stories of Americans in the pandemic. Email thomas.lake@cnn.com if you have a story idea.

(CNN) I remember how it felt in March, as the shadow began to fall. Empty shelves at the grocery stores. Sirens wailing in New York. And with the dread came a fleeting glimpse of national unity. We cheered from the balconies as the nurses changed their shifts. In Irvine, California, a medical worker saw a message in chalk from neighbor children: "Thank you so much for what you do." Someone put a sign outside his apartment. It said, "A hero lives here."

That was five or six months ago, or perhaps another lifetime. When I talked to Parsia Jahanbani in mid-August, the warmth and goodwill were gone.

"Last week," he said, "I had somebody flip me off."

Parsia works at Families Together of Orange County, a non-profit that provides medical and dental care to the underprivileged. He's an expanded-function dental assistant -- basically a dental nurse practitioner -- and he drives a giant bus called a mobile medical unit to various homeless shelters. His organization lost about one-third of its staff early in the pandemic to furloughs, resignations and other factors. The pandemic makes dental work especially dangerous.

One morning, as colleagues departed, Parsia saw his 80-year-old father, the dental director, sitting behind his desk.

