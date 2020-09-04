Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Rescue teams in Beirut are digging deeper into rubble Friday where signs of life were detected 30 days after a massive explosion destroyed much of the city.

Search teams swarmed to the Mar Mikhael area , a neighborhood near the epicenter of last month's blast, on Thursday after rescue teams detected movement deep within debris, according to Lebanon state-run NNA news.

Video from the scene showed rescuers working under floodlights to remove portions of a wall with a crane as a crowd stood by, waiting for updates.

The search was sparked by a rescue dog that passed the destroyed building with a Chilean rescue team on Thursday and indicated signs of life, said Eddy Bita, a local non-governmental organization worker.

Thermal imaging later showed two bodies -- one small body curled up next to a larger body. A listening device also registered a respiratory cycle of 18 per minute, Bitar said.

