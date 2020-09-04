No cause for 'concern' after Berlusconi admitted to hospital with Covid-19

(CNN) There is no cause for "concern" over the health of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus, his representatives told CNN.

The 83-year-old media magnate , who first became the country's leader in 1994, was admitted to hospital on Thursday with mild coronavirus symptoms. He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"Berlusconi, after the appearance of some symptoms, was admitted to the San Raffale hospital in Milan as a precaution. The clinical picture does not cause concern," his press office told CNN.

It comes after his press office told CNN Wednesday that the former Italian Prime Minister had coronavirus but was not displaying symptoms.

"He did a precautionary swab test but was asymptomatic. He is currently in his Arcore home [near Milan, in the Italian region of Lombardy] where he will continue to work and give interviews remotely," his representatives said Wednesday.

