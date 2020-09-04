Labor Day marks a few things: a time to honor the social and economic achievements of the American workforce; the unofficial end of summer and beginning of fall; and a weekend of unparalleled deals from some of the largest retailers.

This year, Walmart has some stellar deals ahead of Labor Day, whether you’re looking to upgrade your living space or get the kids ready for school (whatever that may look like for your family). We’ve rounded up some of the company’s top-rated and bestselling products that are major bargains for the holiday.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($229, originally $299.95; walmart.com)

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones PHOTO: Walmart

Get fully immersive sound with these wireless headphones, which we named as one of the best noise-canceling headphones after testing a dozen of the top cans on the market today.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant ($99; walmart.com)

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant PHOTO: Walmart

Designed for the whole family to share, this highly rated tablet allows for multiple accounts and features a safe mode for kids.

Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds ($26.99, originally $99.99; walmart.com)

Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds PHOTO: Walmart

Go hands-free with these highly rated in-ear headphones — which come with a charging case — at a price so low you might want to buy three pairs.

Appliances and decor

Black+Decker Dustbuster ($51.75, originally $59; walmart.com)

Black+Decker Dustbuster PHOTO: Walmart

With this hand vac, you’ll have no need to lug your canister or utility vacuum to clean your home, workshop or car.

Sencor 4.2-Quart Stand Mixer ($105.99, originally $169.99; walmart.com)

Sencor 4.2-Quart Stand Mixer PHOTO: Walmart

This pretty purple stand mixer comes with a powerful 300-watt motor, a 4.2-quart bowl with two handles, and metal beaters and whisks.

Home Essence Alivia Medallion Ultra Plush Comforter Mini Set ($81.99, originally $107.18; walmart.com)

Home Essence Alivia Medallion Ultra Plush Comforter Mini Set PHOTO: Walmart

Get this highly rated king-size bedding set for the price of a twin set.

Zimtown Reversible Sectional Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise ($298.99, originally $458.97; walmart.com)

Zimtown Reversible Sectional Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise

Furnish a new space for a bargain with this cute sectional that won’t break the bank.

Best Choice Products Four-Post Canopy Bed ($184.99, originally $254.99; walmart.com)

Best Choice Products Four-Post Canopy Bed PHOTO: Walmart

Love the look of a canopy, but not the price? This metal canopy bed is currently a steal for less than $200!

Enkeeo Power Station ($219.99, originally $439.98; walmart.com)

Enkeeo Power Station PHOTO: Walmart

Weather got you considering a backup power source? This generator is perfect for camping or emergencies.

Greenworks 16-Inch Electric Lawn Mower ($141.99, originally $199; walmart.com)

Greenworks 16-Inch Electric Lawn Mower PHOTO: Walmart

This highly rated mower is an end-of-season steal at under $200.

Mainstays Farmhouse 17.75-Inch Bathroom Vanity ($99, originally $129; walmart.com)

Mainstays Farmhouse 17.75-Inch Bathroom Vanity PHOTO: Walmart

Upgrade your bathroom with this highly rated and stylish vanity.

