Labor Day is September 7, and while the traditional last hurrah of summer definitely feels different this year, one thing hasn’t changed: savings. Major retailers have already started slashing prices in advance of the long Labor Day weekend, with particularly great deals to be had on furniture for every room in the house.

Folks lucky enough to be somewhere warm this fall and winter may want to invest in new patio pieces for socially distanced hangouts with friends, while those of us stuck indoors may want to snag a comfy new couch or elegant dining set. Whatever you’re in the market for, now is a great time to shop for items that’ll spruce up your space — after all, you’ll probably be spending a lot of time in it over the coming months!

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day furniture deals of 2020 for you below.

Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of products, plus an extra 15% off select furniture, for its Labor Day Blowout. The best part? Everything ships free — meaning it’s the perfect time to scoop up any large items you’ve had your eye on.

Create your own outdoor oasis with the top-rated Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Sofa Set (starting at $445.82, originally $534.99; overstock.com), offered in three colors and featuring a lovely acacia wood construction. Back inside, add some funkiness to your living room with The Curated Nomad Camarillo Jute Pouf ($65.44, originally $76.99; overstock.com), which has nearly 700 5-star ratings. The Middlebrook Designs Metal Pipe Bed ($316.62, originally $399.99; overstock.com) comes in a gorgeous antique bronze or white finish for an edgy yet elegant bedroom upgrade.

Save up to 70% across the site for Wayfair’s huge Labor Day Clearance Sale through September 8.

Furniture for the patio, bedroom and living room is up to 60% off, while select office and dining furniture is 55% off. Spruce up your space with up to 70% off wall decor and 60% off rugs.

Add some style to a home office space with the Carpinteria Campaign Desk ($256.99, originally $405; wayfair.com), a sleek writing desk pairing a cappuccino-colored top with gold-toned, X-shaped legs.

Give your back a break with the Three Posts Genevieve Mid-Back Deluxe Bankers Chair ($148.99, originally $319.29; wayfair.com) featuring a swivel base, adjustable height and faux leather upholstery that’s easily wiped clean. We also like the midcentury modern design and rich navy color of Mercury Row’s Garren Square Arm Sofa ($319.99, originally $399.99; wayfair.com), which boasts nearly 1,800 5-star reviews.

The stylish retailer is offering 15% off site-wide from September 1 to 8 with the code LABORDAY15. Savings increase the more you spend: get 20% off purchases of $1,500 or more with code LABORDAY20 and up to 25% off purchases of $3,000 or more with code LABORDAY25.

We’re big fans of the supremely elegant yet practical Coniston Linen Sleeper Sofa ($4,498; luluandgeorgia.com), which comes in two sizes and three upholstery colors. The best-selling Akila Swivel Chair ($1,649; luluandgeorgia.com) is another great bet, featuring a curvy rattan design and comfy, cream-colored seat cushion.

The Home Depot’s Labor Day deals are already underway, with up to 40% off select interior furniture and patio sets starting at $249.

Check out the bestselling Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks Outdoor Patio Dining Set ($559.20, originally $699; homedepot.com), which comes with six chairs and a steel table. If you’re in the market for bar stools, we love the industrial-chic look and adjustable height of the Home Decorators Collection Mansard Black Bar Stool ($139.68, originally $186.25; homedepot.com). The gorgeous hand-carved details on the bestselling Home Decorators Collection Maharaja Walnut Bench ($436.62, originally $623.75; homedepot.com) will also add some rustic elegance to any room in the house.

Birch Lane is a brand owned by Wayfair that focuses on classic, traditional design. The brand’s Labor Day Sale is underway, with savings up to 70% off furniture and free shipping on all orders over $35. Get an extra 15% on select items with code FALL15.

Upgrade your home office with the Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair ($193, originally $310.61; birchlane.com), a highly rated desk chair available in eight colors. For a more rustic vibe, the Kody End Table ($319, originally $668; birchlane.com) has a traditional two-tone finish featuring a weathered gray top and an antique white base. Those in need of extra storage should check out the Platt Cabinet Bench ($285, originally $410.99; birchlane.com), which has three Shaker-style doors and is on sale in six finishes.

Build sells a fair amount of furniture and home fixtures in addition to construction materials, and the retailer is offering savings up to 30% through September 8.

Use the code LABORDAY for an extra 10% off select bathroom vanities like the Miseno Mare 36-Inch Free-Standing Vanity ($1,534.93; build.com), which features mirrored glass cutouts that’ll add a splash of glamour to the bathroom. A 5% discount will also be automatically applied to various furniture pieces, including this stunning Delacora El Sol Metal and Wood Sunburst Accent Cabinet ($608; build.com).

Burrow makes chic modular furniture that’s designed to move easily from space to space. The retailer’s Labor Day Sale is a big one, starting August 29 and not ending until September 13. Use code LDW for major savings based on how much you spend: Get 10% off purchases up to $1,799; $200 off purchases of $2,199 or more; $250 off $2,599 or more; $300 off $2,999 or more; $400 off $3,999 or more; and $500 off purchases of $4,000 or more. As always, Burrow offers free shipping on all orders.

That includes the luxurious Nomad Velvet Sofa ($1,495; burrow.com), which comes in five tasteful colors and six leg finishes, and even has a built-in USB charger. Burrow has also branched out from the couches that made it famous, and these days offers shelving, credenzas, rugs and more. We particularly love the Bento Coffee Table ($495; burrow.com) for its stylish hairpin legs and hidden storage, as well as the Index Wall Shelf ($650 for a set of two; burrow.com), which offers a stylish storage solution for any room in the house.

The online home boutique is offering site-wide savings of up to 25% from August 31 to September 8 with code LBDAY at checkout, plus free shipping on orders over $100.

Running out of closet space? The Stacy Modern Classic 6-Drawer Double Dresser ($1,999; kathykuohome.com) is big enough to fit tons of clothes, and we love the way its elegant brass accents pop against its white finish. Given that folks will be working from home for the foreseeable future, now is also a good time to invest in a quality desk — like the handsome Wayland Iron Lodge Mid Century Wood Desk ($2,112, originally $2,640; kathykuohome.com), featuring an iron frame, reclaimed wood construction and a top that seems to float in the air.

Society6 sells much more than art, with a selection of seating, coffee tables, credenzas and more that’ll add a funky touch to any room in the home. From August 31 to September 7, get 30% off everything!

That includes Cafelab’s gorgeous Abstract Watercolor Pattern Coffee Table ($174.30, originally $249; society6.com), featuring a midcentury modern design with a stunning pale pink and white patterned top. Add some tropical flair to your entryway with M.Studio’s funky Abstract Monstera Leaf Pattern Bench ($209.30, originally $299; society6.com). We also love this Allie Falcon Southwestern Minimalist Black & White Bar Stool ($139.30, originally $199; society6.com), which comes with gold or black legs to suit any decor.

Get 20% off upholstered furniture and select accent tables through September 9.

We love the bold, angular arms of the popular Cavett Wood Frame Chair ($934.15, originally $1,099; crateandbarrel.com). Need a comfy couch for movie nights? You’ll appreciate the classic look and flexibility of the Haywood Rolled Arm Reversible Sectional ($1,599.20, originally $1,999; crateandbarrel.com). Meanwhile, the Cavett Leather Wood Frame Bench ($679.15, originally $799; crateandbarrel.com) is perfect for adding some sophistication to the entryway.

Get up to 40% off the retailer’s collection of eclectic, boho chic furniture now through September 7, plus an extra 10% off any curbside pickup orders.

The two-tone finish and slatted design make the Blackwash Spence Media Stand ($299.99, originally $399.99; worldmarket.com) a stylish storage solution for the living room. We also love the funky Wood Slice Coffee Table ($160.99, originally $229.99; worldmarket.com), which pairs a real slice of Indonesian teak root — so each table is unique — with modern hairpin legs.

Now through September 20, take up to 60% off furniture and home goods.

The majorly discounted Nova Upholstered Platform Bed ($287.10, originally $700; jcpenney.com) features a tufted headboard that adds a bit of subtle luxury to the bedroom. Take movie nights to the next level with an ultra-comfy Robins Bonded Leather Lift Recliner ($720, originally $1,005; jcpenney.com) or the Taylor Pillow-Top Arm Microfiber Convert-a-Couch ($585, originally $960; jcpenney.com), which easily folds down into a full-size bed.

Industry West, which sells a variety of artisan-crafted furniture and decor, is marking down select items 35% as part of its summer sale.

That includes the luxurious-looking Soren Lounge Chair ($579, originally $890; industrywest.com), offered in an elegant dark green or rich grayish blue. We also love the classic design of the Delta Dining Table ($279; industrywest.com), featuring white-washed steel legs below a solid ashwood tabletop.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.