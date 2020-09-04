Celebrate the unofficial last weekend of summer with The Home Depot’s Labor Day sale event and finally get all those projects going before fall and winter nesting season fully set in.

The Home Depot sale includes everything from patio furniture and power tools to grill accessories and garage storage solutions to kitchen and laundry room appliances. We scoured the deals to offer a sampling of items we’re coveting now. Just remember: The actual “labor” can wait until next Tuesday.

Hampton Bay Highland Point 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Fire Pit Set With Cushions PHOTO: Home Depot

Hampton Bay Highland Point 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Fire Pit Set With Cushions ($1,189.15, originally $1,399; homedepot.com)

Your outdoor area will become the highlight of your home with this set that includes a fire pit, four aluminum chairs and Sunbrella denim cushions. The steel fire pit base has the look of real stone, comes with lava rock and a PVC weather cover, and uses natural gas. Socially distant party, anyone?

Home Decorators Collection Camden Patio Umbrella PHOTO: Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Camden Patio Umbrella ($226.85, originally $349; homedepot.com)

Upgrade your patio space with this 10-by-6-foot aluminum patio umbrella with a Sunbrella canopy push-button tilt feature that lets you adjust for the most shade. Best of all, it’s now 35% off.

Seina Folding Utility Beach Wagon Outdoor Cart PHOTO: Home Depot

Seina Folding Utility Beach Wagon Outdoor Cart ($74.59 originally $89.99; homedepot.com)

Spending lots of quality time in your garden and yard but tired of constantly having to schlep back and forth from the shed or garage? This super handy wagon, currently 17% off, holds up to 150 pounds, is easy to move (thanks to its all-terrain wheels), includes two pockets to hold smaller tools and, when you’re all done, folds up neatly so you can tuck it away without taking up valuable space.

Ergie Systems Leaf Rake PHOTO: Home Depot

Ergie Systems Leaf Rake ($25.71, originally $29.71, homedepot.com)

Labor Day means fall is just a few weeks away — and, sorry, but all those leaves in the yard aren’t going to rake themselves. Take 13% off this innovative rake that includes 24 teeth so you can cover a wider space and an extra handle so you can get more leverage, which helps take the pressure off your back.

Hampton Bay 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Folding Bistro Set PHOTO: Home Depot

Hamilton Bay 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Folding Bistro Set ($239.20, originally $299; homedepot.com)

Extend summer a little longer by setting up a cozy table and chairs on your patio, deck or porch that will entice you to hang out outside. This modern all-weather resin wicker-style set, now 20% off, includes two chairs and a round side table — just right for coffee in the mornings, cocktails in the evenings and plenty of relaxing in between.

Ryobi Cordless Smart Trek Self-Propelled Mower PHOTO: Home Depot

Ryobi Cordless Smart Trek Self-Propelled Mower ($499, originally $599; homedepot.com)

Time for a new mower? Get nearly 20% off this 40-volt, lithium-ion, cordless walk-behind number that’s self-propelled and features a 6.0Ah battery and charger. Smart technology allows it to adapt to your walking speed, and you can choose the mulching or bagging option. Cutting the grass just became less of a chore.

Einhell Cordless Leaf Vacuum/Blower PHOTO: Home Depot

Einhell Cordless Leaf Vacuum/Blower ($84.99, originally $119.99; homedepot.com)

Labor Day means fall is just around the corner. Make this the year you finally invest in a leaf blower. Einhell’s cordless tool, now 29% off, switches between blower and vacuum and comes with a debris bag with a window so it’s easy to see when it needs to be emptied. Adjusting the speed is simple, and wheels make toting it around the yard easy.

Milwaukee Cordless Combo Tool Kit and Tool Bag PHOTO: Home Depot

Milwaukee Cordless Combo Tool Kit and Tool Bag ($299, originally $599; homedepot.com)

If you’ve been thinking about replacing those tools you’ve had since high school graduation, this 50% off deal might make you put your plans into action. Complete with four ergonomic power tools — a 1/2-inch drill driver, 1/4-inch hex impact driver, 4 1/2-inch grinder and circular saw — that run on Milwaukee RedlithiumXC batteries, it also comes with a battery, multivoltage charger, belt clip, grinding guard, spanner wrench, backing flange and contractor bag.

PowerSmart Corded Electric Snow Blower PHOTO: Home Depot

PowerSmart Corded Electric Snowblower ($89, originally $119.48; homedepot.com)

If you’re still having nightmares about backbreaking hours spent shoveling your driveway and sidewalks last winter, rest easier knowing a snowblower is on the way. Now 26% off, this Home Depot bestseller makes the chore easy with a 15-amp electric easy-start motor and 180-degree chute rotation to control where the snow blows.

Pulsar Portable Generator PHOTO: Home Depot

Pulsar Portable Generator ($499, originally $599; homedepot.com)

You don’t need a generator until, well, you really need a generator. Be prepared for power outages with this dual-fuel portable model that can run on gas or propane. Now $100 off, its fold-down handles and wheels make it easy to move and store, allowing you to keep the lights on during a storm or provide power on your camping trip or tailgating party.

Husky Heavy Duty Garage Storage Shelving Unit PHOTO: Home Depot

Husky Heavy Duty Garage Storage Shelving Unit ($169, originally $199; homedepot.com)

Get $30 off this bestselling, four-tier steel shelving unit built to hold up to 1,500 pounds. The 24-inch-deep shelves will hold storage bins, keeping all your garage items organized and easy to find.

Ring Wireless Smart Video Doorbell Camera PHOTO: Home Depot

Ring Wireless Smart Video Doorbell Camera ($79.99, originally $99.99; homedepot.com)

Working from home and don’t want to run to the door? Out of town? This video doorbell allows you to see, hear and talk to visitors from anywhere using Wi-Fi to connect to your devices and deliver real-time alerts. Compatible with Alexa, it also has night vision so you can see who’s outside when it’s dark, and the 1080p HD camera covers a 155-degree field of view.

Sleep Options Marquis Hybrid Euro Top Full Mattress PHOTO: Home Depot

Sleep Options Marquis Hybrid Euro Top Full Mattress ($230.19, originally $306.92; homedepot.com)

Take 25% off this bestselling 12-inch firm mattress during Home Depot’s Labor Day sale. Boxed and sent to your house, it’s easy to set up and works with a slat bed or box spring. Reviewers love it for its hybrid style that fuses gel memory foam with wrapped coil technology. Translation: The gel keeps you cooler and the coils help prevent movement between you and your partner.

Closet Evolution Wood Closet Tower PHOTO: Home Depot

Closet Evolution Wood Closet Tower ($303.99, originally $379.99; homedepot.com)

You finally Marie Kondo’d your closet. Now spark joy keeping it all organized with this wall-mounted tower system, currently 20% off, that features five shelves and three drawers, along with installation hardware.

Samsung Stainless Steel Package With Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Samsung Stainless Steel Package With Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($2,319, save $627; homedepot.com)

Looking to remodel your kitchen on a budget? All-new appliances will give the space an instant face-lift. Bundled together, you’ll save more than $600 and score free delivery on this four-piece package that includes a stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker, top-control dishwasher, freestanding electric, self-cleaning range and over-the-range microwave.

LG Electronics High-Efficiency Smart Top-Load Washer and Dryer Bundle PHOTO: Home Depot

LG Electronics High-Efficiency Smart Top-Load Washer and Dryer Bundle ($1,496, originally $1,798; homedepot.com)

Whether your washer and dryer are on their last legs or you’re just really tired of hauling all your clothes to the laundromat, this washer and dryer combo, now 16% off, will make a welcome addition to your home. Smart technology allows the machines to send alerts to your phone when cycles are finished, and you can start a load using voice commands. In a rush? A turbo wash cycle gets your clothes clean in a mere 29 minutes and a sensor system in the dryer reads moisture levels to adjust drying time.

BobSweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop PHOTO: Home Depot

BobSweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop ($199.99, originally $399.99; homedepot.com)

Score $200 off — that’s 50% — this super handy bestselling robotic vacuum that will have pet owners jumping for joy. Use the remote to schedule cleaning times and routes, set up invisible barriers you don’t want it to touch and use the mop attachment to clean up stains and small spills. Two words: Life. Changer.

Blendtec Classic 3-Speed Blender PHOTO: Home Depot

Blendtec Classic 3-Speed Blender ($199.99, originally $279; homedepot.com)

Smoothies, hot soups, salsas… Oh my! Trade in your entry-level blender for this professional-grade model that features three speeds and a pulse function, a large 90-ounce jar, an LCD timer, manual speed cycles and a whopping eight-year warranty. Snag it now while it’s nearly 30% off.

ModernHome Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven PHOTO: Home Depot

ModernHome Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($149.99, originally $199.99; homedepot.com)

Can’t decide between a trendy air fryer or a tried-and-true toaster oven? Get the best of both worlds with this combo kitchen gadget that will bake, roast, toast, fry, reheat, grill and dehydrate your food. From french fries to frozen apps to pizza to chicken to veggies, we think this space-saver will quickly become your go-to appliance.

