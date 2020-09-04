The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day weekend has arrived, and hundreds of retailers are celebrating with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra long weekend scouring the internet for savings, CNN Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a round up of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.
Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summer-y apparel and new clothes for fall. So get ahead of the game and start your shopping before time runs out on these stellar promotions.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega retailer’s Big Labor Day Sale is on, with deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: The store is your go-to for everything home, and now you can save on Dyson and Shark vacuums, pillows, comforters, duvet covers, bath accessories and more.
- Best Buy: Appliances both small and large are on sale for the holiday at Best Buy.
- eBay: Tech, appliances, fashion, auto and more are on sale for Labor Day at eBay.
- Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more from September 4 through September 9 — a great opportunity to support a small business and save.
- Kohl’s: Take an extra $10 off purchases of $25 with code LABORDAY through September 7.
- Lowe’s: The home retailer wants to help you bring on fall with deals on appliances, grills, decor, tools and more.
- Macy’s: Whether you want to add to your closet or upgrade your home, Macy’s has the deals you need with up to 60% off on more than 100,000 items.
- Nordstrom: Thousands of clearance items from your favorite brands are up to 60% off, so stock up your wardrobe for fall now.
- Overstock: Thousands of items are up to 70% off at the Labor Day Blowout, plus everything ships free.
- Sam’s Club: Shop Labor Day savings on TVs, appliances, mattresses and more at the warehouse store.
- Target: Clothing, furniture, bedding, headphones, cleaning items and more are all seeing specials at Target for Labor Day.
- The Home Depot: Big savings on whatever your home needs — from tools and appliances to furniture and paint — are marked down now.
- Walmart: This majorly huge retailer is offering tons of rollbacks on items across categories, including many home items, electronics and more.
- Wayfair: One of the internet’s favorite decor and furniture retailers, Wayfair is slashing home goods prices by up to 70% for the holiday weekend.
Home and health
- 10 Grove: Top-notch bedding is 15% off with promo code LONGWKND through September 7.
- Ace Hardware: Save on patio furniture, tools, grills, paint and more.
- AeroGarden: Start your own indoor garden for 20% off with code GROWBIG through September 7.
- AllModern: Take up to 40% off furniture and decor, plus an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15, through September 8.
- Allswell: Snag a new mattress and more, with 15% off Luxe and Supreme models and 20% off everything else (excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles) with code PERFECTROOM through September 8.
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off any mattress, plus score free pillows, through September 7.
- Apt2B: Take 15% off storewide, or 20% off orders $2,499+ and 25% off orders $3,999+ through September 8.
- Artifact Uprising: Take 20% off all photo books with code LABORDAY20 through September 7.
- Ashley HomeStore: Enjoy up to 30% off, plus an additional 10% off with code LDAY10 for Labor Day.
- Bear Mattress: Get 20% off, plus two free Cloud Pillows, with code LD20.
- Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses through September 14.
- Bio Bidet: Snag up to 25% off top-selling bidet models through September 11.
- Birch Lane: Furniture and decor are up to 70% off.
- Brooklinen: Snag 15% off sitewide with code LABORDAY-15, and stock up on bedding, towels and more.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide and 50% off all sheets with promo code LABORDAY25 through September 7.
- Burrow: Save up to $500 at this popular furniture brand with code LDW through September 13.
- Casper: Get the original mattress-in-a-box with 15% mattresses, plus 10% off the rest of your order, through September 7.
- Colgate: Take 20% off sitewide with code 20OFF through September 8.
- Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off on bedding, sheets, rugs and home decor through September 7, no promo code necessary.
- Crate & Barrel: Save up to 70% on upholstery and a range of clearance items.
- Dyson: The Dyson V8 Absolute Pro is $150 off for Labor Day.
- Eight Sleep: Take $150 off the Pod mattress and save 20% on accessories through September 7.
- EyeBuyDirect: Get 20% off frames and 30% off lenses with code LABORDAY through September 7.
- GlassesUSA.com: Now through September 12, get 65% off regular frames (including eyeglasses, sunglasses, and prescription sunglasses), plus free shipping, with code LABOR65, and 25% off premium frames with code LABORDES25.
- Helix Sleep: Save up to $200 on a mattress, plus get two free Dream pillows, through September 8.
- Homesick: Take home a new candle with 15% off sitewide using promo code SUNSET through September 7.
- Houzz: Save on furniture, decor, appliances and more at Houzz’s Labor Day Sale, now through September 11.
- JCPenney: Select styles, including tons of furniture and home items, are up to 50% off.
- Joss & Main: Score an extra 15% off furniture and decor with code TAKE15 through September 8.
- Kipling: Save 30% sitewide, plus take an additional 20% off for loyalty members through September 6.
- La-Z-Boy: Bring home new furniture for less with La-Z-Boy’s Labor Day deals.
- Leesa: Take up to $400 off mattresses, including free, no-contact delivery.
- Lovesac: Get 30% off ultra comfortable Sac bundles — basically giant bean bags — for Labor Day.
- Mark & Graham: Stock up on monogrammed items with an extra 30% off sale, plus free shipping, using code LABORDAY through September 7.
- Mattress Firm: Now through September 7, Mattress Firm is offering savings of up to $500.
- Minted: Enjoy 15% off baby and kids, 15% off graduation cards, 15% off wedding, 25% off save the dates and more with code LABORDAY through September 8.
- Modsy: Update your space with up to 30% off furniture and decor through September 8.
- My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off all sheets with code LONGWKND through September 7.
- Nectar Sleep: Buy a discounted mattress with $399 worth of accessories included.
- Nest Bedding: Take 20% off sitewide with the code NESTLOVE through September 14.
- NutriBullet: Save on blenders, juicers and more with 20% off sitewide using code LABOR20 through September 7.
- Our Place: Score sleek new cookware, dinnerware and glassware with $15 off sitewide using promo code CNN15 through September 7.
- Peacock Alley: Save 25% on luxe bedding, bath linens and more at The R&R Event.
- Purple: Take up to $350 off mattresses and select sleep bundles for a limited time.
- Raymour & Flanigan: The furniture retailer’s entire site is 15% to 20% off through September 14.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Take 20% off your purchase (excluding wallpaper) with code LABORDAY at the End of Summer Sale, through September 8.
- Riley Home: It’s your last chance to enjoy 20% off linen bedding with code SUMMERLINEN20, plus an extra 10% off already reduced items in the Last Chance section with code LASTCHANCE10.
- Rugs.com: Add a new rug to your home with up to 80% off, plus free shipping.
- Saatchi Art: Take 15% off original art over $1,000 with code ENDOFSUMMER15, and 10% off all other original art with code ENDOFSUMMER10.
- Saatva: Take $200 off any mattress order over $1,000 through September 7.
- Serta: Save up to $400 on an iComfort Mattress through September 14.
- Shutterfly: Score unlimited free photo book pages with code FREEPAGES, plus save up to 40% sitewide through September 8.
- Sleep Number: Save on smart beds and bases through September 7.
- Society6: All the site’s art, decor and more is 30% off through September 7.
- Sur La Table: Take up to 50% off cookware and kitchen tools through September 7.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.
- The Company Store: Pick up home goods with 20% off sitewide using code H20LDWKD through September 7.
- The Container Store: Custom closets are up to 25% off from Elfa, Avera and Laren.
- The Inside: Furniture in coveted fabrics is 20% off through September 7.
- Tuft & Needle: Take 10% off everything sitewide, including mattresses, bedding and furniture, through September 7.
- Tushy: The Classic Silver Bidet is marked down to $69, plus snag 10% off your entire order with code LABIDET10 through September 7.
- Uncommon Goods: More than 100 items are starting at 30% off for the holiday weekend.
- World Market: Save up to 40% on furniture, plus take an extra 10% off all curbside pickup orders, through September 7.
- Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress with code LD150.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Take 25% off sitewide, including sale items, with code SALE25 through September 9.
- Aerie: All sweatshirts are 40% off, leggings are 30% off, and bras are up to 40% off for maximum comfort over the holiday weekend.
- Aerosoles: Shop the End of Summer Sale for 40% off sale and outlet items.
- American Eagle: Joggers, sweatshirts and jeans are up to 30% off.
- Ann Taylor: Take 50% off your purchase as you “sale” into the long weekend.
- Anthropologie: Take an extra 25% off all sale items for a limited time.
- Athleta: Take an extra 30% off already marked down dresses and jackets with code EXTRAEXTRA.
- Backcountry: Shop the Labor Day Sale for up to 50% off top brands like The North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear and more.
- Banana Republic: Take 40% off your purchase, no code needed.
- Ban.do: All sale items are an extra 25% off with code EXTRAEXTRA through September 7.
- Bandier: Take an extra 40% off sale items for a total of up to 80% off through September 7.
- BaubleBar: Snag new jewelry and accessories for less, since all sale items are $20 or less.
- Bliss: The Lemon & Sage Collection is 30% off through September 7.
- Bloomingdales: Take up to 75% off select items through September 7.
- Boden: Take 20% off sitewide through September 7 with code K7L9.
- Bonobos: Bestsellers start at just $28 at the Labor Day Warehouse Sale.
- Boohoo: Everything is 60% off for a new season.
- Brooks Brothers: Get 30% to 50% off brand favorite styles through September 8.
- Calvin Klein: Take 25% off your purchase of $75+, 30% off orders of $100+, or 40% off orders $125+ with code MORE.
- Carbon38: Use FALL40 to score up to 85% off all sale styles.
- Carter’s: Clothes for kids are 50% off at this sitewide sale.
- Champion: Snag up to 40% off at The Big Finish Event through September 15.
- Chi: Hair care and tools are 25% off with code BTS25.
- Chico’s: Buy more, save more with up to 70% off markdowns and deals starting at $12.
- Chinese Laundry: Step up your shoe game with 30% off sitewide, including sale, with code WKND30.
- Clarks: All sale styles are an extra 50% off with code SALE50.
- Cole Haan: The Grand Summer Sale features savings of up to 75% off through September 7.
- Columbia: Almost everything is 25% off through September 8.
- Cotopaxi: Use code GEARGRAB20 for an additional 20% off sale items at the Digital Gear Grab warehouse sale.
- Crocs: A variety of comfortable styles are up to 60% off.
- Dagne Dover: Take up to 45% off bags and more accessories at the Summer Sale.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Save up to 50% on everything you need to get active from top brands.
- Duer: Take up to 50% off at the WTF2020 Sale for men and women through September 7.
- Eddie Bauer: For Labor Day, take 50% off your purchase for a limited time.
- Eloquii: Take 60% off everything, including sale, with code LONGWEEKEND.
- Express: Everything on site is 40% off for the long weekend, with doorbusters starting at $19.
- Faherty Brand: Shop the Epic Summer Sale for up to 70% off warm-weather favorites.
- Forever 21: Take 30% off fall essentials and orders of $75+ through September 7.
- Fossil: Nearly everything is 30% off, plus sale styles are up to an additional 50% off with promo code SEEYA.
- Gap: Take 40% off your purchase, plus an extra 10% off with code BEST.
- Good American: Markdowns are an extra 50% off through September 7.
- Guess: Pick up some trendy looks with this 30% off sitewide offer.
- Hanes: Underwear is up to 75% off, with other leisure styles up to 50% off and an extra 50% off clearance.
- Hanky Panky: Lingerie and sleepwear is up to 75% off at this end-of-season sale.
- Indochino: Save up to 40% on hundreds of suits, coats, shirts and more.
- Jachs New York: Styles are starting at just $10, with up to 87% off sitewide.
- Jos. A. Bank: Sport coats are starting at $69, dress shirts are four for $110, shorts are just $25, and polo shirts are three for $99, plus take an extra 30% off clearance.
- Kate Spade: Bag a new handbag, accessories and apparel with an extra 40% off sale styles using code HEATINGUP through September 8.
- Kay Jewelers: Everything in store is 25% to 50% off at the Guest Appreciation Event, plus Bulova and Citizen watches are 35% off.
- L.L.Bean: Clearance items are up to 60% off.
- Lands’ End: Receive up to 40% off full-price styles, and up to 75% off clearance styles with code AUTUMN.
- Levi’s: Take 30% off orders of $100 or more with code FALLDOWN to prepare for a new season.
- Life is Good: Take 25% off the optimistic brand through September 7 with code SUNNY25.
- Loft: Take 50% off your purchase with code YIPPEE.
- Lord & Taylor: Everything is 20% to 50% off sitewide at the department store’s Going Out of Business Sale.
- Lucky Brand: Regular price styles, including new arrivals, are 30% off.
- Lululemon: Tons of activewear styles are on sale in the We Made Too Much section.
- Madewell: Take up to 50% off summer and fall styles with code HIFALL.
- Marmot: Take 30% to 50% off sitewide at the Summer Send-Off Sale.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Sport coats are starting at $69, suits are starting at $89, dress and casual shirts are three for $69, shoes are 30% off, and tees and polos are starting at $19.99, plus take an extra 30% off clearance.
- Merrell: Save up to 40% on hiking boots, sandals are more at the Labor Day Sale.
- Michael Kors: Sale styles are an extra 50% off through September 7.
- Modcloth: Use code YAYDAY for 30% off regular price items and 40% off sale styles.
- Moosejaw: Top brands are up to 30% off, plus get 20% off one full-price item with code FALL20.
- Mother Denim: Take up to 50% off new jeans and more.
- Naadam: Take up to 60% off at the End of Summer Sale.
- New Balance: Score new sneakers and activewear with a 25% off sitewide sale.
- Nike: Take up to 40% off activewear and athleisure sale styles from this top brand.
- Nisolo: Take 20% off full-priced items and an additional 25% off sale items with code LDW through September 7.
- Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Rack is back! Save an extra 25% on already marked-down clearance items.
- Olay: Take 25% off sitewide, plus 50% off clearance with code OLAY50, through September 8.
- Old Navy: Take 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off with code BONUS — not to mention, you can score even more savings if you join the email list or open a credit card.
- Original Penguin: Take up to 50% off more than 400 styles for guys.
- OshKosh B’gosh: Kids can get new clothes for 50% off at the brand’s sitewide sale.
- Osprey: Take 25% off select gear and 40% off styles from last season through September 7.
- Perry Ellis: Sale items are an extra 50% off for Labor Day.
- Philosophy: Score new skincare with $10 off orders $50+ and $20 off orders $65+ off with code LABORDAY.
- Prana: Take 30% off select styles through September 7.
- Pura Vida: Treat yourself to new jewelry and accessories with 25% off sitewide.
- Quay: Score new sunglasses with 20% off your order or 30% off when you spend $100+ with code SAVEMORE through September 7.
- Ray-Ban: Take $30 off polarized sunglasses and custom styles.
- Reebok: Take 20% off orders $75+, 30% off orders $150+, or 40% off orders $150+ with code LABORDAY.
- Rhone: Take up to 50% off on select items through September 8.
- Skechers: Take 30% off orders of two items or more with code LABORDAY.
- Soko Glam: Take 20% off sitewide at the Friends and Family sale through September 8 with code SHARETHELOVE.
- Soma: Intimates are 25% off sitewide through September 7.
- Splendid: Almost everything on site is almost 40% off with code LONGWEEKEND.
- State Cashmere: Stock up on sweaters for fall with 15% off the entire site with code LABOR2020 through September 7.
- Stila: Get a free Deluxe HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara with every order this weekend using code HUGE.
- Stuart Weitzman: Take 25% off full-price sandals with code SANDALSFORYOU.
- Sunglass Hut: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for big savings on shades of all shapes and sizes.
- Ted Baker: Sale styles are an extra 20% off.
- The Children’s Place: Get cute kids’ clothes for up to 60% off.
- The North Face: Take 30% off brand favorites that you can use through the rest of summer.
- The Tie Bar: Take 20% off sitewide (excluding masks) with code BYESUMMER through September 7.
- True Religion: Jeans and other cool styles are up to 75% off sitewide.
- Ugg: Ugg’s Closet is open! Save big on select styles for a limited time.
- Ulta: Shop the beauty retailer’s 21 Days of Beauty event for up to 50% off new favorites every day.
- Under Armour: Outlet items are up to 50% off.
- Uniqlo: End-of-season styles are on sale starting at just $2.
- United By Blue: Take an extra 50% off sale items with code BIGDEAL through September 7.
- Urban Decay: Cult-favorite All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray is half-off with code LASTLONGER.
- Urban Outfitters: All sale styles are an extra 30% off.
- Vineyard Vines: Take up to 80% off sale styles with code WHALE through September 8.
- White House Black Market: Take 50% off select full-price styles.
- Zales: All engagement rings are 25% to 40% off.
Tech and electronics
- Acer: Take 40% off a Swift 7 Laptop and up to 20% off monitors and desktops through September 9.
- Adorama: Shop loads of deals on audio, cameras, smartwatches, computers and much more.
- Case-Mate: Get new cases with 30% off sitewide with code LDW30 through September 7.
- Casetify: Score 20% off sitewide with code LABOR20 through September 7, with accessories starting at just $12.
- CodeSpark: Help your kids learn to code with lifetime access to CodeSpark Academy for 50% off with code LABOR50 through September 7.
- Dell: Take up to 50% off a wide selection of laptops and desktops.
- HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and more accessories.
- HyperX: Grab new gaming gear for less with myriad deals on headsets, keyboards and more.
- GameStop: Get ready to play with up to 50% off select games, plus huge discounts on a range of accessories.
- Goal Zero: Save up to 30% on select Yeti X Power Stations, Venture Power Banks, Nomad Solar Panels and rechargeable lights and lanterns.
- GoPro: Save $100 on the HERO8 Black camera and bundle.
- Lenovo: Save up to 65% on select doorbusters, including PCs, laptops and tablets.
- Microsoft: Several Surface deals are happening now, with up to $380 in savings.
- Monoprice: Save up to 55% on 3D printers, speakers, smart home, storage and more.
- Motorola: Now through September 7, take $130 off the moto one zoom and $100 off the moto one hyper, along with $30 off the moto g stylus, $20 off the moto g power, $70 off the moto g7 power and moto g7 play, and $50 off the moto e6.
- Nanoleaf: The brand’s super cool light panels are 10% off with code LABORDAY10 through September 7.
- Newegg: Save up to 70% on a range of tech, from laptops and monitors to keyboards and mice.
- PopSockets: Take 25% off PopThirst & PopGrip Bottle Opener collections — perfect for long weekend celebrations.
- Samsung: Save up to $1,000 on QLED 8K TVs, along with deals on other TV models.
- Vizio: The 2021 36” VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar System is on sale at Costco for $159.99.
- World Wide Stereo: Upgrade your audio with up to 60% off speakers, headphones and more using code LABORDAY.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.