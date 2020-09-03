(CNN) Plants could help detect human remains in dense forest areas because of the way vegetation behaves around decomposing bodies, researchers hope.

In an article published Thursday in the journal Trends in Plant Science, researchers from the University of Tennessee said tree and shrub canopies could be used as a search "asset" to help guide rescue teams to human remains.

This is because chemical changes in the ecosystems around human remains, referred to by researchers as "cadaver decomposition islands," alters the soil and surrounding plant roots and leafs.

This in turn, they said, "might lead to plant foliar compositional changes that could be detected remotely."

A team of botanists, anthropologists and soil scientists from the university will begin experimenting with the so-called cadaver islands to better understand how plants could help reduce the time spent on "painstaking" on-foot pursuits and aerial searches.

