Nancy Pelosi will never live Salon-gate down

(CNN) Nancy Pelosi will never live this one down.

Pelosi comes across as a hypocrite, since she has frequently rebuked Trump for undermining government advice on masks. Her office's excuse that her face was uncovered only when she got her hair washed and that she had been told by someone at the salon that it was OK to come inside was pretty half baked. The speaker herself says she was "set up."

Is this the worst political transgression ever — on a par with Trump ignoring a pandemic that has killed 184,000 Americans or coaxing a foreign power to interfere in the election? Of course not. Democratic spinners will lash the media for ripping this out of proportion, as with their tiresome complaints about coverage of Hillary Clinton's emails . But politics is as much about perception as policy. And Pelosi handed Republicans a gift, since conservatives love to demonize her as a rich socialist who passes laws infringing the freedom of Americans that she ignores herself. Worse, the incident will further politicize mask wearing, one of the few current ways to slow America's disastrous pandemic.

Salon-gate is a classic campaign brouhaha, apparently confirming an existing negative stereotype about the politician caught in the trap. It's a reminder that in campaign season -- and for any politician not named Donald Trump -- even the slightest slip can be catastrophic.