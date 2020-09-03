NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash joins Brooklyn Nets as head coach

(CNN) Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash is getting back on the court, but this time as a coach.

The eight-time All-Star was announced as the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. He'll be stepping in for interim head coach Jacque Vaughn, who is being retained as an assistant head coach.

Vaughn had stepped in to lead the team after former head coach Kenny Atkinson was fired in March.

"I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward," said Nash in a press release from the team.

"Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community," Nash said.

