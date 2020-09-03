Dr. Anthony Fauci says designating quarantine spaces for students who test positive for Covid-19 is key to safely opening colleges

(CNN) As schools across the country open to mixed results amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci laid out how colleges and universities should open successfully -- and the conditions that he feels would be necessary for sending his own children onto a college campus.

In a phone interview with CNN, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that colleges should only consider reopening if they have several protocols in place, including testing every student, surveillance testing as various intervals and readily available quarantine spaces.

"They've got to have the capability of doing the testing to begin with," Fauci told CNN. "They've got to have the capability of doing surveillance testing as you get into the school year, and they have to have a plan of how they handle the inevitability of some students who are going to wind up getting affected."

Fauci highlighted the planning needed to designate specific quarantine spaces for students who contract the virus.

"The whole thing could fall apart if you don't handle that well," Fauci said. "You don't want to send them home. Because if you send them home, they're only going to re-enter the community from which they came, and then they'll wind up spreading infection outside of the confines of the college."

