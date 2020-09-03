Covid-19 has killed more law enforcement officers this year than all other causes combined

(CNN) More police officers have died from Covid-19 this year than have been killed on patrol.

The organization is working to verify an additional some 150 officers who are presumed to have died after becoming infected on duty, said communications director Jessica Rushing wrote in an email to CNN.

The toll could surpass 9/11 officer deaths

The toll from the coronavirus pandemic has been so high that it could surpass the number of law enforcement officers who died as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"Based on the number of Covid cases we have coming in each day, we think it is very possible and even likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single incident with the highest line of duty death toll in the country," Rushing said.

Texas has seen the most officers die from Covid-19 with 24 deaths, followed by Louisiana with 12 deaths, NLEOMF reported.

Both organizations' counts include police officers, sheriff's deputies, marshals, corrections officers and military law enforcement officers.