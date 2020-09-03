Camilla Marcus is the chef and restaurateur of west~bourne in New York City. She is a founding member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition and a co-founder of the Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) After two and a half years of being a model tenant, a pillar for Soho, and a caretaker for a space that, before we moved in, was crumbling because it hadn't been renovated in decades, I had to do the most painful thing: close my restaurant.

Despite never having missed a payment before April of this year, when the Covid-19 pandemic shook New York City to its core, this gut punch has made us feel disposable. I was told I had to handover my keys as the city went into lockdown in mid-March, but as a forever optimist, I had hoped to receive a lease adjustment or even just a small amount of empathy from the powers that be, in the months that followed that would reflect what was happening to our business, to our industry and to our city. But hope can't keep our doors open.

I opened my business, west~bourne, because I had a wild vision for what a restaurant could be: zero-waste, mission-driven and vegetable-forward, with an unapologetic focus on the well-being of our team and of our neighbors. It ended up taking 18 months to execute that vision -- between finding the right location, building it out and being constantly at odds with our landlord, we opened months behind schedule on January 10, 2018.

Nevertheless, the process of bringing west~bourne to life was electrifying, and equal parts terrifying and energizing. Becoming responsible for the livelihoods of 30 incredible people, who took a chance on a pioneering project, was one of the most profound learning experiences of my life, and there is never a moment I feel anything less than privileged to be an entrepreneur.

What most people don't know, however, is that in the months leading up to our opening, my husband and I separated. I never thought it was possible to experience such bright, inspiring highs alongside such deeply painful, rock-you-to-your-core lows. There were days I couldn't get out of bed, but the drive of west~bourne pushed me forward. It was my lighthouse. It was the beacon that guided me through what I now know was rightful optimism about my marriage. We reconciled, learning through our separation that life is about give and take. I've come to realize that as humans, we will always face seemingly insurmountable obstacles to how we envision our lives, but if we can somehow meet in the middle, then we can make it through and find a silver lining. Opening west~bourne on one of the bleakest, coldest days I can remember, with my husband shoveling snow, was a transformative moment of almost reckless hope. I didn't think it could get harder than that season. Until now.

