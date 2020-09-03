Doctor says one-third of Big Ten athletes who contracted Covid-19 show signs of heart inflammation

(CNN) Up to 35 percent of Big Ten athletes who had Covid-19 now show signs of inflammation of the heart muscle, a top Penn State doctor says, reigniting the debate over the safety of playing sports during the pandemic.

Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State's director of athletic medicine, revealed that 30 to 35 percent of the cardiac MRI scans conducted on Big Ten athletes who had contracted Covid-19 appeared to show myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The announcement came during the State College Area Board of School Directors meeting.

"When we looked at our COVID-positive athletes, whether they were symptomatic or not, 30 to roughly 35 percent of their heart muscles are inflamed...and we really just don't know what to do with it right now It's still very early in the infection. Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten's decision to sort of put a hiatus on what's happening." Sebastianelli said.

On how myocarditis could potentially affect an athlete in the long term, Sebastianelli said they don't yet know about whether this would affect the status of athletes -- making them go from elite to average.

"What we have seen is when people have been studied with cardiac MRI scans — symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID infections — is a level of inflammation in cardiac muscle that just is alarming," he said.

