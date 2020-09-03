Follow CNN
Healthy school lunches that are easy to make with your kids

Published 4:14 AM ET, Thu September 3, 2020
For younger kids, Mr. Egg Face is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Lisa Drayer
A bagel snake makes tuna fish salad way more fun to eat. Blueberries and yogurt round out this meal for little ones. Lisa Drayer
To liven up rotisserie chicken from last night's dinner, prepare it as this butterfly sandwich. Lisa Drayer
Turkey pinwheels with spinach and Swiss cheese are a cinch to make with your kids. Lisa Drayer
Your kids will also enjoy making these kabobs for lunch on a stick. From top: Hummus roll-up, fruit medley, and cheese and tomato. Lisa Drayer
Let the good times continue to roll with these wheels on the bus, made with leftover pasta and cannellini beans. Lisa Drayer
Banana and strawberry slices add sweetness to this tasty sunflower butter quesadilla. This meal works well for kids with peanut allergies. Lisa Drayer
For older kids, this colorful easy tuna edamame salad is ready in 10 minutes. Jessica Levinson
This vegetable-packed chickpea salad sandwich will fuel your older kids and keep them full throughout an afternoon of online classes. Lisa Drayer
Add cubed chicken or a handful of chickpeas to this single-serving salad pizza with lemony hummus dressing. Lisa Drayer
For a healthful power lunch, try this beet and goat cheese quinoa salad. Courtesy Jessica Levinson
For a midday treat, this walnut taco salad with cashew-lime cream is a party of textures and flavors. Lisa Drayer
This lentil chickpea vegetable salad gets a boost from tangy feta and a lemony vinaigrette. Courtesy Jessica Levinson