CNN 10 - September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020
1. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who recently said he'd resign from his position, is the leader of what nation?
2. What U.S. state was hardest-hit by Hurricane Laura, which destroyed homes, businesses, and electrical framework?
3. In what nation was a concert recently held -- albeit with tight controls -- to test out how Covid-19 could spread and be prevented at large-scale events?
4. Before a vaccine can be put on the market in the U.S., it must be approved by what government agency?
5 . According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, what percentage of Americans who have caught coronavirus have no symptoms of the disease?
6. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump visited what city, which has seen days of protests and unrest since a shooting occurred there on August 23?
7. The Internet Research Agency, which Facebook recently accused of being connected to a troll farm, is located in what country?
8. What is also known as the "world's largest pharmacy" -- a place where indigenous groups are using drones to keep tabs on illegal activity?
9. Before they could start testing drone delivery in the U.S., retailers and shipping companies had to get permission from what government organization?
10. Name one of the historic American publications that was created in 1792 or 1818 and which aims to predict weather events months in advance.
