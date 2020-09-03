The Sims as a franchise is all about self-expression with Sims (the in-game characters you make) and the locations they’re in. Aside from the “Create-a-Sim” functionality, you can pick a location, pick a plot of land and get to the building. It’s easy enough to get the hang of, and you’re building what you want — or what you envision for the Sim.

We’ve seen touches of “Star Wars” enter the Sims franchise, most recently with a Baby Yoda (aka The Child from “The Mandalorian” on Disney+) mini statue for your house and some new clothing items. It’s been a blast, but the latest expansion pack for The Sims 4 pushes us into hyperdrive.

Journey to Batuu literally takes you to Batuu, which might be better known as the Galaxy’s Edge land at Walt Disney World in Florida or Disneyland in California. And in a similar boat to Microsoft Flight Simulator, the game lets you go to the location with a wild amount of detail.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu lands on September 8 for Mac, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but is available for preorder now. Better yet, it costs just $19.99.

We’ve spent just shy of three days on our journey around Batuu, and there’s a lot to love here. And while we haven’t done everything yet, it’s safe to say you get a ton of value for just shy of $20. Keep in mind you will need the full Sims 4 game on whichever platform you’re choosing. There are even bundles to get the base game and expansion pack for the consoles.

The road to Batuu

As with other locations in The Sims 4, you’ll need to travel to that location. And how do you do that? Well, you pull up your phone and hit travel. Remember, simplicity was an overarching theme of Sims 4, giving you access to a lot but not hiding it behind a lot of panels.

And with Journey to Batuu installed, you can choose Batuu as a location. But like the reality of visiting Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, you can’t stay there forever — or at least you can’t live there. The Sims 4 sees Batuu as more of an escape or a vacation for a fun journey. There are tents in the Resistance Camp where you can sleep, and you can fill your stomachs at Oga’s Cantina or even indulge in some blue or green milk at the First Order Outpost. But you can’t build a home or select a premade one on Batuu. Getting to the distant planet is easy enough, though, and you’ll notice some hyperdrive effects on the classic loading screens that have always been a part of the Sims franchise.

And once the travel is complete, you’ll notice a very “Star Wars”-looking map split up into three core areas: Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance Camp and the First Order Outpost. For those who’ve been to Galaxy’s Edge, it’s a very similar map to the actual land at Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

For those wondering, there’s no Rise of the Resistance or Smuggler’s Run ride in-game. Rather, you need to figure out your place at the edge of the galaxy. Yes, you can free-roam and chat it up with stormtroopers (spoiler: They aren’t always the friendliest), Resistance members or just scoundrels who are trying to make a buck. But the real fun happens with exploring and choosing a side.

Join the Resistance, the First Order or the Scoundrels

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu PHOTO: EA

Once on Batuu, you’ll have the ability to explore the different worlds and talk with people from all sectors of the galaxy. Quickly, you’ll see stormtroopers around if you’re in the First Order Outpost or Black Spire Outpost — maybe even a lieutenant of the First Order, or Kylo Ren himself. Scoundrels might be on the prowl looking for a quick buck, or you might even find some who are loyal to the Resistance.

Striking up a conversation with stormtroopers can lead you to ask about the First Order, discussing “the Force” or even just enthusing about lightsabers. You can see some of the classic Sims comedic undertones from the start. You could try to befriend a stormtrooper and even strike up a relationship.

Similarly, chatting with a member of the Resistance will lead your Sim to learn about the cause and eventually learning a secret phrase. (You’ll recognize it from the “Star Wars” films and your time at Galaxy’s Edge, but we won’t spoil it.) And if you choose to join forces with the Resistance, you’ll get missions and objectives. It acts as a basic storyline for The Sims, something a bit different from the normal sandbox experience, but it fits in quite well.

Opting to join the Resistance will have you chatting with stormtroopers for intel, scanning ships and maybe even picking a few locks. As you progress, you’ll learn to splice, a way of hacking into databases and even stealing codes for communication towers — a vital point of knowledge that can help the Resistance. We got to play through several missions, and there’s a full cast of characters along the way. Vi Moradi, a Resistance spy from Galaxy’s Edge, is in the game, and she can assign missions and deliver wisdom to your Sim. But like actual Resistance missions, you have to be secretive to a degree. For instance, if a stormtrooper catches you splicing, you’ll be put on red alert — or worse, you can be thrown into the brig for a bit.

And if you set off an alarm, it might be a good idea to run over to Oga’s Cantina in the Black Spire Outpost region and opt for a Fuzzy Tauntaun or another drink from the plethora of options. You might recall that Oga’s Cantina is an actual eatery at Galaxy’s Edge, and the drinks in The Sims 4 are the same drinks that exist in real life. You’ll trade Simoleons for credits, the currency on Batuu. You can earn more credits for completing missions or even wheeling and dealing with Hondo Ohnaka, a space pirate you might know from “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” or “Star Wars: Rebels,” and a true scoundrel.

It’s a blast and, of course, credits don’t just come in handy for drinking or eating.

Bring a piece of Batuu back home

Like any trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, there’s tons of stuff to bring home! In fact, Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and Savi’s Workshop for scrap metal housing (aka lightsaber building) are all found in Journey to Batuu. You can spend your hard-earned credits on a lightsaber, a kyber crystal, building a droid of your own, a stuffed Ewok or even a Porg plushie.

We highly recommend investing in a lightsaber, as you can train or challenge other residents of Batuu. Plus, if you make two, you can give one to your kid or a friend back home. This way you can light the spark to the Resistance or lay down the hammer of the First Order on your own domain. You might even see Rey or Kylo Ren around Batuu playing with a lightsaber.

We can’t wait to venture back to Batuu

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu PHOTO: EA

Three days with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu really wasn’t enough. And we really can’t help but come back to the $19.99 price; it just brings a terrific amount of value and an engaging and immersive world to The Sims 4.

We haven’t been able to complete every mission, meet every character, buy up Dok-Ondar’s or spend the whole night at Oga’s, not to mention no sightings of Rey or Kylo as of yet (although we’ve had many close encounters with the First Order). But what we have done is enjoy and take in the sights of Batuu, that far spot on the Outer Rim, in great form. We highly recommend checking out the Black Spire Outpost region at night to see how other stars, planets and galaxies come across.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu launches on September 8 for Mac, PC, PlayStation and Xbox One. You can preorder it right now, and stay tuned for our full review on this galactic expansion pack.