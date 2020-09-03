Philips Hue has a lighting lineup consisting of devices and gadgets to light up nearly every inch and corner of a room. But what about putting some of the company’s fancy lights on the back of your TV and keeping them in sync with whatever movie, show or game is playing on your screen? Well, with the company’s Hue Play gradient light strip, you can do exactly that.

Philips Hue is taking preorders for the Hue Play gradient light strip starting September 3, with orders arriving October 16.

You’ll need to pick the lighting strip size based on the size of your TV. Philips suggests the following sizes, with varying prices:

The 55-inch model will fit up to 60-inch TVs and costs $199.99

The 65-inch model will fit up to 70-inch TVs and costs $219.99

The 75-inch model will fit up to 85-inch TVs and costs $239.99

PHOTO: Philips Hue

Once you have the light strip installed and set up, you can use the Hue Bridge or Hue Play HDMI sync box with the Hue Sync app. The lights will mimic the colors and patterns of your TV, bringing the show or game into your living room by providing depth and an interactive feel, essentially spreading the hues from the TV itself to the walls around you.

In addition to the new strips, there’s a new $99 Philips Hue Iris. This small table lamp is getting a new design with new colors, improved low-light dimming and an overall boost in brightness. It can now go up to 570 lumens when using white light.

You can control it over Bluetooth — or, if you have a Hue Bridge, you can use that to take advantage of some of its more advanced features. The latter allows for integration with smart home ecosystems (like Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit and the Google Assistant). The Bridge essentially gives you an array of smart home functionality and allows for the creation of smart routines. At $59.97, it’s not the cheapest, but it’s a good investment for growing a Hue system of lights.

PHOTO: Philips Hue

The Iris will be available October 19 for $99.99. It’s is a stylish light that you can place on a desk, nightstand or end table and add a bit of color and set the mood for the evening, whether it’s watching a movie or just hanging out with friends.

Philips also updated its Philips Hue E12 candelabra bulbs by adding Bluetooth functionality, allowing you to connect directly to the bulbs and control colors or brightness. The bulbs come in white or Color Ambiance, cost $24.99 and $49.99, respectively, and are available to order right now.

Orders are open now for the new gradient light strip, with deliveries starting next month, and Iris will go on sale in early October. Either way, we think you’ll be impressed.