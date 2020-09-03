Whether you’re looking for a travel-friendly computer or just one that fits right in with you on your couch, you’re bound to find a few good deals for laptops out there as Labor Day sales start kicking off. To help you sift through the mountain of bargains cropping up all over, we’ve put together this handy guide to some of the best Labor Day laptop deals available right now.

Microsoft Surface 3 15-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 ($899.99, originally $1,199.99; bestbuy.com)

Microsoft’s Surface lineup has made quite a name for itself by offering a trendy, travel-friendly device that packs a nice punch for creators. If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on one of the Surface laptops, but haven’t felt the desire to drop a large stack of cash on it, then this deal might be just what you’ve been holding out for.

At $300 off the original price, this Microsoft Surface 3 15-inch touch-screen laptop is perfect for the wandering worker. It’s the latest model available and features 8GB of memory and a 128GB built-in solid-state drive. To help round out the package, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor inside, making this a great pick for the workaholic looking for responsive performance.

Dell G3 15 3500 15.6-Inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop ($994.99, originally $1,170; amazon.com)

Featuring a dual-fan cooling system, a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 10th-Generation Intel i7-10750H processor, the Dell G3 is a solid deal at under $1,000. It has 16GB of DDR4 memory and a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Dell is a well-known name in the laptop business, and while its gaming lineup has been hit or miss in the past, the G3 has garnered some positive reviews. Throw in the fact that this laptop also comes with a blazing fast 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and you’ve found the cherry on top.

Dell Inspiron 17 3793 2020 17.3-Inch Laptop ($901, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

Fans of Dell who are looking to make an upgrade will definitely want to take note of this particular listing. Available via Amazon, this Dell Inspiron 17.3-inch laptop is a happy medium for those looking to pick up an affordable laptop with plenty of power to get through their daily tasks. It’s a little on the heavy side as laptops go, however, weighing in at almost 6 pounds.

As far as internals go, the Dell Inspiron 17 includes a full HD 1080P display, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB SSD that works out perfectly alongside the 1TB hybrid hard drive that is also inside. The Dell Inspiron 17 is a workhorse and at almost $400 off, you really don’t want to miss out on this deal.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GX-XB77 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop ($2,299.99, originally $2,999.99; newegg.com)

ASUS has become a strong contender in the gaming laptop world since introducing its first gaming-centric models a few years back. With the ASUS ROG Zephyrus, gamers can get their hands on a stylish and powerful 15.6-inch laptop built to tackle the latest games without compromise.

Featuring an i7-9750H processor and a beautiful full HD 1080P display with support for 144Hz, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus is made even stronger thanks to the GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card that it holds inside. The Zephyrus also includes a 1TB PCIe NVMe Hyper Drive SSD, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and support for up to 4.50 GHz of turbo processing power. If you’ve been looking for a reliable gaming powerhouse, look no further.

Lenovo Legion 5i 17-Inch Gaming Laptop ($999.99, originally $1,299.99; lenovo.com)

Lenovo has long been known for its work-centric laptops, but lately the tech company has been pushing its way into the gaming laptop scene. The Legion series has done a lot to help cement Lenovo’s place in the gaming world, and the Legion 5i is a steal when you can grab it for under $1,000.

Sporting a 10th-Generation i7-10750H processor, 68GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, this laptop isn’t the most powerful out there, but it does come with the Lenovo guarantee. You’ll also find a 512GB PCIe SSD inside, as well as a beautiful 17.3 full HD 1080P display to give you a striking and fluid gaming experience.

Dell New XPS 15 Laptop ($1,649, originally $1,859.99; dell.com)

Perhaps the best-known Dell laptop, the XPS series brings a lot to the table for those looking to pack tons of power into a tiny package. The new Dell XPS 15 includes an i7-10750H CPU, a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a built-in 512GB M.2 SSD.

While it’s definitely one of the more expensive variants you can pick up this Labor Day, those looking for a powerful laptop with great wireless connectivity will want to take a closer look at this entry on our list.

Dell Vostro 15 3590 Laptop ($659, originally $1,212.86; dell.com)

If you’re on the prowl for a decent laptop that isn’t going to break the bank, but also offers a good bit of power, then the Dell Vostro 15 3590 is a solid middle-of-the-line choice. Normally retailing for around $1,200, this portable computer features an i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and an AMD Radeon 610 series with 2GB of GDDR5 graphics memory built in.

There’s also the addition of the 256GB M.2 PCIe NVME SSD inside that makes this laptop stand out above some of the other cheaper options on the market right now. It’s definitely not the most powerful laptop you’ll find on this list, but for almost half off its normal price, the Dell Vostro is a perfect addition to your home office this Labor Day.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14-Inch Laptop ($999.99, originally $1,249.99; lenovo.com)

Remember Lenovo’s long-standing history as the workhorse laptop? The Yoga series is one of the company’s most beloved laptop configurations by far. Not only does the Yoga C940 feature the latest 10th-Generation Intel CPU, but it also comes in a thin and light design, weighing less than 3 pounds when fully configured.

You’ll need to use coupon code YOGADAYS when checking out with this one, but doing so will get you $350 off a laptop packed with an i5-1035G4 processor, 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

Lenovo Yoga C640 13-Inch Laptop ($799.99, originally $999.99; lenovo.com)

Another great choice from the Yoga lineup, the Lenovo Yoga C640 13-inch laptop sports an Intel i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 memory at 2400MHz, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The only real downside to this laptop is the integrated graphics, but if you’re just looking to browse the web or complete basic work projects, it should be more than enough to get you by, especially with the $200 savings.

Make sure you apply the coupon LIMITEDOFFER4 at checkout to get the full savings on this laptop.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop ($899.99, original $999.99; bestbuy.com)

With so many people still looking for new ways to entertain themselves at home, it only seems right to end this list with another gaming laptop. The ASUS ROG Strix 15.6-inch gaming laptop is a beast of a machine for its price. While it doesn’t have the most powerful graphics card, the included GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is more than enough for most gamers to enjoy the latest titles on medium to high graphics.

Top all that off with a 10th-Generation Intel i7-10750H processor, 8GB of DDR4 system memory, and a built-in 512GB PCie SSD, and the ASUS ROG Strix is the perfect little gaming laptop for those on a budget. It’s only $100 off, but that’s a hundred bucks you can spend picking up one of the latest games like Wasteland 3 or Crusader Kings III.

