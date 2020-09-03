Labor Day’s long weekend is the perfect time to do two things: Chill out at home, and round off your fall wardrobe with deals from all the great sales that pop up around this time of year. Labor Day clothing sales are some of the biggest on the calendar, and you can score great discounts on stylish pieces that’ll get you through the cozy (and, well, cold) seasons ahead.

This year over the holiday weekend, stock up on great everyday pieces at Macy’s, Nordstrom and Old Navy — or, if you’re back at the office, pick up some workwear at Loft or Bonobos. Little ones can top up their school wardrobes over Labor Day Weekend’s kids’ sales, too, with great picks from The North Face, The Children’s Place and OshKosh B’Gosh. We’ve rounded some of the best Labor Day apparel sales for the whole family below — read on for all the intel and some of our favorite picks, too.

Sure, Athleta might be known more for its activewear and workout clothing than its casual wear, but the Gap brand has some cute casual and outerwear picks, too. Best of all, they’re majorly on sale over Labor Day Weekend, when the company is marking down Athleta’s sale dresses and outerwear another 30% from already reduced prices. Two of our favorite picks? This cropped parachute jacket that’s marked down from $158 to about $28 — and, for an off-season head start on spring’s warmer weather, this cropped Sarasota Jumpsuit, which is on sale for about $28 instead of $39.99.

Whether you’re shopping for work, play or home, Banana Republic has a few great picks up their sleeves. This year, take 40% off a ton of men’s and women’s styles, including fall pants, tops and more — and that range includes hundreds of new arrivals. No promo code is needed, just have a browse for some great deals. Our eyes are on the soft Core Temp Waffle-Knit Henleys ($35.70, originally $59.60; bananarepublic.com) to get us through winter days, and this Baby Terry Jumpsuit ($60, originally $120; bananarepublic.com) that we would probably wear for far too many days in a row.

If quirky, cheerful pops of color are your thing, Ban.do is your kind of site, and from September 2 to 7, you can take an extra 25% off sale items using the code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. While the brand has a ton to offer besides clothing — the stationary and calendars are adorable, for starters — it’s Ban.do’s graphic sweatshirts that are catching our eye at the moment. Pick up the “Ask Me About My Feelings” long-sleeve sweatshirt for about $28.50 instead of $58, or this cozy “Coffee and then more coffee” sweatshirt for those Monday WFH vibes (just keep an eye out for final sale notices!). For something a little more autumnal, we’re here for this red-and-gold leopard print Sandra shirt by Pepa Loves ($30.74, originally $55; bando.com), complete with ruffles at the sleeves.

Bonobos got its start online, and its cool selection of menswear makes it a one-stop shop for guys looking to add a couple things to their wardrobe for fall. The brand’s Warehouse Sale makes it even more tempting: You can take 30% off sitewide from September 2 to 9 — and yes, that works on final sale clothing picks, too — and tees, henleys and polos start at $14.

Another essential we’ve spotted on sale includes the brand’s Weekday Warrior Pant ($28, originally $98; bonobos.com), which are the perfect wrinkle-resistant, easy-care cotton trousers for any day that requires a little more polish. However, keep in mind all Warehouse Sale purchases are final.

The Children's Place

No matter how your kids are continuing their education this fall, it’s a great time of year to restock what’s running low in their closets or add a few new pieces in to make getting dressed in the morning a little more exciting. Over at The Children’s Place Labor Day Sale, you can take 50% off leggings for little ones, as well as 50% off all activewear (check out this two-pack of sweatpants for $24.98 instead of $49.95). If you want to make it a family affair, everyone in the family can take 30% off all matching family pajamas from September 4 through 7 — a perfect way to get coordinated for the holiday pictures coming up.

Your feet deserve good shoes, especially if they’re carrying you around all day. Find a supportive new pair during Dr. Scholl’s Labor Day Sale, which runs September 4 to September 8 and offers 30% off most of the site — plus a whopping 80% off sale items. Shipping is free on all orders, too, so you can buy (and return) with confidence. Use the code DRSLABOR at checkout to get the discount. You can save big, too: Case in point: these Mercury loafers in a pop of gold, which are on sale for $48.99 instead of $112 during the sale.

Outdoorswear legend Eddie Bauer is going all out for Labor Day: Shoppes can take 50% off their purchases now until Tuesday, September 8. There are some exclusions, but there’s plenty on sale across the site, whether you’re looking for something warm for a brisk fall hike or just a cozy flannel shirt for hanging out at home. We have our eye on the women’s Sandstone Backbone Grid Hoodie (also available in a men’s version): Just released this year, this super-breathable jacket is lined with soft fleece for a lightweight layer. Normally $149, it’s currently on sale for $74. There’s also the men’s Wild River Lightweight Flannel Shirt; regularly $60, this cozy autumn staple is on sale for $30.

Eloquii

From September 2 to September 6, Eloquii’s selection of stylish tops, casual jackets and around-the-house dresses in sizes 14-28 are up to 60% off across the entire site. We’re digging these vegan leather shorts marked down to $31.99 — they’ll look great with boots and tights in the fall — and this turquoise satin duster ($55.99 on sale) with some serious Stevie Nicks-style fringe.

Lingerie retailer Figleaves is going big over Labor Day. Expect up to 30% off bras, undies and cozy PJs for fall’s cooler temperatures, plus swimwear and beachwear. There’s plenty of time to shop, too, with a sale that runs from September 3 through 7. One example? This eco-friendly palm-print one-piece from Figleaves’ own line was $65 and will be on sale for $45.50 (it also comes in maternity sizing). Not only does it eliminate wire cups for more comfort in and out of the waves, but it’s eco-friendly, too, with a printing process that releases 82% fewere CO2 emissions than the conventional method.

Hanky Panky’s been known for comfy, lacy, lays-flat underwear for years now, and while pairs can be pricey, the brand’s Labor Day sale is a great time to score deep discounts on your favorite styles. Its Retro Lace Vikinis (which are perfect for under high-waisted jeans), multi-packs and signature lace thongs are up to 70% off from September 2 to 8. Prices start as low as $12.99 for the brand’s undies, so shop them before your favorite hues sell out.

Kate Spade’s colorful, sophisticated pieces are on deep discount from now until September 8 in stores and online — and by “deep discount,” we mean a cool 40% off sale styles. Best of all, there’s plenty for autumn included: We got all sparkly-eyed over the Metallic Ribbed Turtleneck in a seasonal “fig” shade, on sale for $68.40 instead of $114, or this Cloud Dot Shirtdress ($146.40, originally $348; katespade.com) in a luxe-feeling crepe (and with a sneakily adjustable belt at the back). Just keep in mind many styles are final sale only!

Whether you’re back in the office or still WFH, Loft has great picks for whatever your new normal is bringing you. During the brand’s Labor Day sale, you can take 50% off your full-priced and sale purchase from September 3 through 5. It gets even better on September 6 and 7, when you still receive 50% off full-price purchases but get 70% off sale items.

We’re eyeing this star-studded Lou & Grey terry sweatshort set, which we would also happily wear as separates with leggings or hoodies during the chillier days to come: The crewneck top, normally $69.50, will be on sale for $34.75, and the matching shorts will sell for $29.75 instead of $59.50. (P.S.: You can pick up some face masks for less than $10 while you’re at it.)

Iconic department store Macy’s is, as usual, going big for Labor Day: In fact, the sale’s already started. You’ll be able to save anywhere between 35% and 60% on a ton of clothing for men, women, and kids from now through September 7 — plus an extra 20% off select items. We’ve already spotted one of Columbia’s much-loved Benton Springs Fleece Vest in a soft blush for $34.99 instead of $45.

There’s plenty of bonus deals and perks in store for shoppers, too: Think 40% off Levi’s denim and kids line, 30% off women’s coats, and 25% off JM Collection.

Modcloth’s vintage-inspired styles range from A-line shift dresses with mid-century tailoring to great trousers, shoes and blouses. From September 2 to September 7, take up to 30% off regularly priced items and an additional (yes, additional) 40% off sale items. We’re a little obsessed with this Crocodile Rock Moto Jacket, which is on sale for $69.30 instead of $99.

Take up to 50% off California-infused Mother Denim’s stylish sale section with picks for both men and women. After all, what’s better than a sale on a sale? There’s some great fall-ready denim awaiting shoppers, with styles like the men’s The Neat Stiff Drink (a minimalist straight leg style) marked down to $84 from $168, or the more detailed The Chaser Five’ll Get You Twenty, with a great dark wash and tapered cut. Over on the women’s side, The Hustler Ankle Frays in Nightowl ($159.60, originally $228; motherdenim.com) will cover enough leg to keep you warm in the winter while still showing off your boots. Or, The Tomcat Ankle in Let’s Kick It gives the 1990s mom jean a thoroughly 2020 vibe with destroyed detailing and slight fading.

If you have a little one on the way and need some comfy clothes to get you through until their arrival, Motherhood Maternity is offering 30% off sitewide (both full-price apparel and markdowns) from September 6 through 8. Super-comfortable V-neck ruched T-shirts in a variety of colors are going for two for $20 (normally they’re almost $25 each), and the much-loved Maia Secret Fit Ankle Maternity Pants give you and a growing bump all the comfort of leggings with the polish of errand- or work-ready trousers. They’re on sale for $20, almost 50% off their normal price.

Nordstrom sales are always an occasion to set an alarm for, and the department store’s Labor Day promotions are no exception. Score savings of up to 60% off thousands of clothing items like dresses and denim from brands like Nike, Madewell, Free People and Reformation — and keep an eye out for steals from other departments, like shoes and bags, too.

Fall weather is made for hikes bundled up in cozy North Face fleece jackets — and let’s not forget that ski season is on the horizon, too. Save 30% or more on styles for men, women and kids. Classic picks like the Thermoball Eco jacket for men are on sale for $119.40 from $199, and this baby Moondoggy 2.0 Down Jacket — a cozy pick for winter thanks to some super-soft lining — is 30% off at $69 instead of $99.

Old Navy’s long been a favorite for family shopping — and for when you just want to shake up your closet with something new at a price that won’t break the bank. The brand is running a Labor Day sale from September 4 to 7 with up to 60% off everything in stock. Think activewear from $16, jeans from $15, and all of the brand’s famously cozy sweatshirts and hoodies starting at $20. We’re pretty sure these floral Powersoft leggings, on sale for $26 instead of around $33, make at-home workouts at least a little more fun. Or, if you’re planning ahead for your kids’ fall wardrobe, there’s the cropped POPSUGAR x Old Navy Cropped Raw-Hem Jean Jacket, which is going for $24.49.

OshKosh B’Gosh’s Labor Day promotion runs from September 2 through 7 with 50% off almost the entire site and in-store. Included in the sale are great basics like shoes, tops, and denim for little ones, as well multipacks of baby bodysuits and even Halloween costumes if you want to get ahead. Plus, clearance items are on sale for up to an additional 40% off.

Tanks, T-shirts and more are all on sale over at A Pea in the Pod during the brand’s Labor Day sale, which runs September 6 through 8. The brand’s three-quarter-sleeve tees, on sale for two for $58, are great for the bridge into fall weather (and great for layering in the winter), and there are nursing bras that are actually cute, too (we love this mesh clip-down one, which is on sale for $20 instead of $38). For something with a little more coverage and that’s comfy for sleeping, a full-coverage bralette option is the best of both worlds, and this crossover-style nursing and sleep bra is $15 instead of $38.

Think QVC is just a TV thing? Think again. The channel’s website is having a great Labor Day Clearance sale on a variety of clothing labels, including Vince Camuto, Issac Mizrahi and Dennis Basso. Snag a pair of Spanx seamless side-zip leggings — perfect for the oversized sweater days ahead — for $34 instead of $68, or a stylish lilac Vince Camuto blazer for $74.50 instead of $149.

’Tis almost the season for cozy, comfy boots, slippers and loafers — and Ugg’s set to deliver at the very start of it. Check out Ugg’s website for major discounts on much-loved sales over Labor Day weekend on men’s, women’s and kids’ styles. Some of our favorite picks? The men’s Camino boot blends a little California ruggedness with some Chelsea styling for a great everyday boot, and it’s on sale for $97.99 instead of $140. And then there’s the adorable kids’ Neumel II Boot, which is on sale for $76.99 instead of $110 and features UGG’s proprietary super-soft wool lining to keep little feet cozy.

