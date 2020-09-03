Whether you’re looking for a new TV, needing to replace a computer or laptop, or just trying to find the perfect gift, Best Buy has plenty of Labor Day deals for you to take advantage of.

We’ve assembled some of the best deals you can expect from the retailer, from great sales on TVs to gaming laptops and everything in between. Here’s a selection of some of the best picks we found.

LG 70-Inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($679.99, originally $899.99; bestbuy.com)

LG 70-Inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Upgrade your main TV with this larger-than-life 70-inch LG UN7370 4K Smart TV, which comes positively bursting with a variety of features. It includes LG’s ThinQ AI functionality, Active HDR and quad-core processing to keep your picture looking the best it possibly can. Most importantly, you’re saving $220 off the normal price of $899.99, making this larger TV just $679.99.

_________________________________________________________

Razer Blade 15.6-inch OLED Gaming Laptop with i7 & NVIDIA RTX 2070 ($1,999.99, originally $2,299.99, bestbuy.com)

Razer Blade 15.6-inch OLED Gaming Laptop

Razer is a household name in gaming tech and the Razer Blade 15.6-inch OLED Gaming Laptop gives gamers the perfect travel option they need to play all the biggest games of the year. Sure, you might not be doing a lot of traveling right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t equip yourself with the ultimate couch-potato setup. Sporting an intel i7-10750H and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, the Razer Blade is everything gamers need in a sleek, portable package.

Offering a crisp OLED display at 3840 x 2160, the Razer Blade packs a hearty punch with a built-in 512GB SSD and 16GB of DDR4 memory, so you’ll find more than one way to use this gaming workhorse. With $300 in savings on the table, those looking to pick up a new gaming laptop really have no reason to turn this one down.

_________________________________________________________

HP Omen 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with i7 and NVIDIA RTX 2060 ($1,249.99, originally $1,449.99, bestbuy.com)

HP Omen 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop

If you’re working on more of a budget and still want to get a nice bit of bang for your buck, then the HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop has plenty to offer. Featuring an Intel i7-10750H and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, the HP Omen comes in just shy of the Razer Blade we included above, for almost $500 cheaper.

Of course, the price difference does come at a cost, with the HP Omen offering a full HD display at 1080P resolution, a 512GB SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. If you’re looking for a good gaming laptop that isn’t going to break the bank, then you’ll want to take advantage of this $200 in savings while it’s still available.

_________________________________________________________

Dell Inspiron 13 13.3-inch Touch-screen Laptop with i5 ($779.99, originally $829.99, bestbuy.com)

Dell Inspiron 13 13.3-inch Touch-screen Laptop

Not everyone is looking for a new gaming rig, and those who just need a laptop for general work or browsing will find a good deal in the Dell Inspiron 13. Available for $50 off the regular price, the Inspiron 13 13.3-inch touch-screen laptop comes with a 10th Generation i5, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of DDR3 memory.

The 13-inch display offers full 1080P resolution, a built-in fingerprint reader for maximum security, and full touch-screen features, making it easier than ever to multitask no matter what you need to accomplish. If you’re looking for a decent laptop that will get you through the work day and you don’t want to worry about the price, then the Dell Inspiron 13 is a great place to start.

_________________________________________________________

Apple Macbook Pro 16-inch with i9 and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M ($2,499.99, originally $2,799.99, bestbuy.com)

Apple Macbook Pro 16-inch

Few tech companies have as much recognition as Apple, and the latest models of the Apple Macbook Pro have more than enough power to get you through just about any task. With Best Buy’s latest Macbook deals, you could get your hands on a 16-inch Macbook Pro for $300 off its normal price.

While it only features a 9th Generation Intel i9, this Macbook Pro has all the juice you need to accomplish a number of tasks without ever slowing down. Originally released in 2019, you’re looking at a 3072 x 1920 Retina display, built-in AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, and 16GB of DDR4 memory. This particular model also features a 1TB SSD, which should give you plenty of storage space for even the heftiest projects.

_________________________________________________________

Razer Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse ($49.99, originally $89.99, bestbuy.com)

Razer Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse

The importance of computer peripherals can change drastically depending on who you ask, but those who favor the more expensive things will no doubt find themselves looking for any deal they can score. That’s why Best Buy’s latest deal to grab a Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse for $40 off is such a great way to start your Labor Day buying.

Originally priced at $89.99, the Razer Mamba Elite offers a maximum sensitivity with a nice ergonomic palm-style grip. Even at its usual price point, the Mamba Elite is a prize in the world of gaming mice, so grabbing it at a discount is definitely a win. It’s not the flashiest mouse you’ll ever see on display, but if you’re looking for quality at a good price, you just can’t beat Razer

_________________________________________________________

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($178, originally $249.99, bestbuy.com)

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

With so many people stuck at home this year, finding time to just get lost in a movie or song by yourself can be tough. That’s where wireless headphones like this pair of Sony WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones come into play. Currently available for $71 off, this pair of over-ear wireless headphones packs up to 30 hours of battery life, and a maximum wireless range of 33 feet when connected via Bluetooth.

Sony has quite a history with delivering great audio products like the WH-XB900Ns, and those looking to make their escape and drown out all the noise at home will no doubt find this discount one worth taking advantage of.

_________________________________________________________

Sennheiser RS 175 Wireless Headphones ($199.99, originally $279.99, bestbuy.com)

Sennheiser RS 175 Wireless Headphones

When it comes to audio, Sennheiser is one of the most notable names in the industry. If you’re looking to spice up your audio life with a great set of cans, then a pair of the Sennheiser RS 175 over-ear headphones are a fantastic pick.

Available for $80 off their usual price, these stylish headphones offer the same look as some more traditional Sennheiser sets, along with a nice wireless-charging base to rest them on. With a maximum wireless range of 328 feet, these wireless headphones offer up to 18 hours of uninterrupted RF connected listening. They are a little bit on the heavier side when it comes to wireless headphones, though, which is definitely something to take into account when wearing them for extended periods of time.

_________________________________________________________

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones ($199.99, originally $249.99, bestbuy.com)

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro

Few earphone companies have managed to stand up to Apple’s Airpods and really give them a run for their money like Beats by Dr. Dre. As such a globally recognized brand, the Beats by Dr. Dre line-up has plenty to offer fans of stylish and effective headphones. This particular pair of wireless earphones is perfect for those with a more active lifestyle — or those that are just struggling to keep Airpods in their ears.

Available for $199.99 right now at Best Buy, the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless earphones offer 9 hours of battery life via Bluetooth connection. The packaging also includes a few different ear tip sizes, including extra small, large, medium, and small, ensuring you can find the perfect fit for your needs.

_________________________________________________________

Apple AirPods with Charging Case ($139.99, originally $159.99, bestbuy.com)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

With only 5 hours of battery life, the latest AirPods might seem like a disappointment to those looking for a more extended listening experience. Still, there’s something to be said about Apple’s recognition around the world and that’s why the AirPods line-up has continued to thrive. Whether you need a new pair, or if you’re just getting into the AirPods game, the $20 savings you can grab from Best Buy right now will no doubt be appreciated.

Featuring their iconic charging case, these Apple AirPods will give you all that you need to jam out to the latest movies, music or television shows right from your mobile device. The deal also includes a 4-month subscription to Apple Music for new subscribers, allowing you to really make the most of your new purchase with some of the hottest tunes available right now.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.