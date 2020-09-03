Woman charged in Australia for inciting anti-lockdown protests

(CNN) A woman in Australia has been arrested and charged with incitement after promoting an anti-lockdown protest, sparking criticism.

A video of the arrest shared on Facebook has been viewed more than 7.5 million times, leading many to condemn the officers' pre-emptive action in detaining the woman in her pajamas.

The arrest of Zoe-Lee Buhler, 28, was livestreamed on Facebook Wednesday by her partner, with the video showing Victoria Police officers entering her house with a warrant and putting Buhler in handcuffs.

"You're under arrest in relation to incitement," says one of the officers, explaining that Buhler is being detained due to a Facebook post about an anti-lockdown protest in Ballarat, southern Australia.

Buhler says she is pregnant, has an ultrasound in an hour and that she has not broken any laws.

