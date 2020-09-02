A dangerous heat wave is expected to hit the West Coast over Labor Day weekend

(CNN) A dangerous heat wave is expected to hit the West Coast over the holiday weekend.

Fourty-three million people across much of California, southern Nevada and western Arizona are already under an excessive heat watch, and that number is expected to rise.

Forecasters warn that this heat wave has the potential to break all-time high temperature records for the region. National Weather Service Los Angeles suggested that "all daytime outdoor activities should be limited or canceled."

Excessive heat watches are expected to start on Friday for valleys and mountains and Saturday for coastal areas.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures as high as 115 degrees are expected away from beaches, according to the National Weather Service

