CNN and 'Sesame Street' to host a town hall on going back to school

(CNN) Summer has come and gone and it's time to go back to school. But for families across America, that experience has drastically changed. Depending on what state you live in and the health of your own family, school may mean in-person classes or another semester of virtual learning.

As families try to navigate school amid a deadly pandemic, "Sesame Street" and CNN are teaming up for the "The ABCs of Back to School, A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families."

From staying safe in classrooms to making the most of virtual learning, the 60-minute special will provide tools and information for families dealing with unique circumstances of school in the era of coronavirus.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and anchor Erica Hill will moderate the hour. They will be joined by Sesame Street Muppets and school-aged children in a variety of learning environments, with Elmo going to preschool during the week, Big Bird in hybrid learning and Rosita fully remote. The trio will be joined by Abby Cadabby and her brother Rudy, Super Grover and other friends from Sesame Street, along with Sesame Workshop's Vice President and Education Publisher for Sesame Learning Akimi Gibson.

How to watch: The town hall will air on CNN at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12. It will also air on CNN International and CNN en Español and stream live without requiring a log-in on The town hall will air on CNN at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 12. It will also air on CNN International and CNN en Español and stream live without requiring a log-in on CNN.com 's homepage and across mobile devices via CNN's apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV) and will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems and CNN mobile apps.

