The Rams and Chargers grapple with how to respond to the Jacob Blake shooting in 'Hard Knocks' episode

(CNN) The latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" chronicles how two Los Angeles football teams grappled with the shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police after a summer of protests and demonstrations throughout the country calling for police reform.

In the episode, Rams Coach Sean McVay says he's disgusted and wonders how the team can go on with practice after watching video of Blake's shooting. Blake was shot last month by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"Man that is awful. It makes me sick," McVay tells Artis Twyman, the team's senior director of communications, in the episode.

"It is unbelievable," Twyman said. "I think more about the people this has happened to, there was no video. ... Tons of people who probably were murdered or injured or wrongly accused, wrongly arrested and there's just no video and the cops got away with it."

"You just feel helpless because this keeps happening," Twyman said. "What can you do to change it?"

Read More