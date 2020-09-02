A false 911 call in New Jersey could lead to more jail time if there's bias

(CNN) Making a false 911 call based on someone's race is now a crime in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Monday making it a crime to place such a call with the goal of intimidating someone based on race or another protected class, such as religion or gender.

The measure creates a category for false police reports and incrimination in the state's laws against bias intimidation.

"Using the threat of a 911 call or police report as an intimidation tactic against people of color is an unacceptable, abhorrent form of discrimination," Murphy said in a statement. "Individuals who choose to weaponize this form of intimidation should held be accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

While false police reports have long been illegal in New Jersey, the law now provides for higher penalties when doing so is for the purpose of intimidation, based on race, religion or gender, among other categories.