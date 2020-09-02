A New Jersey man was laid off due to the pandemic. Now he's mowing lawns for senior citizens and veterans at no charge

(CNN) When Brian Schwartz was laid off from his job in mid-June, he was shocked.

The 39-year-old worked hard as a New York City digital advertising executive. So, hard his wife would often pull him away from his computer.

But the ramifications of the pandemic took a toll on the economy -- and millions of Americans remain jobless.

Although his life was upended, Schwartz decided not to let the pandemic get the best of him.

With his late grandfather in mind, the Wayne, New Jersey, resident realized that senior citizens and veterans in his community were fighting greater battles against Covid-19. And he wanted to help.

