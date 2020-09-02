Vikings QB Kirk Cousins embraces Darwinian view on Covid-19, saying 'If I die, I die'

(CNN) Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is taking a controversial approach to Covid-19 for a man of his stature.

"If I die, I die," he said Wednesday during an interview on Spotify's "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt" podcast. On it, Cousins said he's taking a "survival of the fittest" approach to the pandemic.

"If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out," Cousins said. "I'm gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that."

Brandt asked Cousins his concern level on getting the virus, on a scale from 1-10, "1 is the person who says, 'Masks are stupid, you're all a bunch of lemmings' and 10 is, 'I'm not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years."

The quarterback replied, "I'm about a .000001."

