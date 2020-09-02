Billionaire's son indicted in college admissions cheating scandal

(CNN) Prosecutors announced Wednesday that another parent has been indicted in the college admissions cheating case, accusing him of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Georgetown University coach to help his daughter get accepted to the school as a tennis recruit.

Amin C. Khoury, 54, who has homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and Mashpee, Massachusetts, was indicted on two counts, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud concerning programs receiving federal funds, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. He was indicted by a Massachusetts grand jury Tuesday.

Khoury is 57th person to be charged in the college admission scandal in which actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have already been sentenced.

CNN has reached out to Khoury for comment on the charges.

