More than half the deaths associated with Hurricane Laura were caused by the improper use of portable generators

(CNN) More than half the 15 deaths associated with Hurricane Laura were caused by the improper use of portable generators.

"We need people to be very safe and cautious when they run a generator," said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a news conference Monday.

The last known death was a 49-year-old man who passed away due to blunt force trauma when he was struck on the head by a tree.

The damage to the grid infrastructure in the southwestern part of the state is very extensive as more than 17,000 crew members working to restore power, Edwards told reporters in Baton Rouge.

About 324,000 customers are still without power as outages remain "extensive" across Louisiana, according to the governor.