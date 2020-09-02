People who consume conservative media are less likely to wear masks, poll of New Hampshire residents finds

(CNN) How seriously a person treats the Covid-19 pandemic could depend on where they get their news.

That's according to a new poll of New Hampshire residents released Monday by the University of New Hampshire

Researchers found that overall, about three in four residents polled said they always wore a face mask in public, or did so except when they were outside and socially distanced. But when it came to residents who reported frequently watching Fox News or listening to conservative talk radio, those numbers were much lower.

Just half of New Hampshire residents who frequently watch Fox News said they wore a mask in public, unless they were outside or socially distanced. A third of residents who frequently listen to conservative talk radio said the same.

Fox News and conservative media outlets have repeatedly downplayed the risks of the Covid-19 pandemic, going against the advice of public health experts.

