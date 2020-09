(CNN) Women who dye their hair at home are unlikely to be putting themselves at increased risk of cancer, according to the findings of a new study published Wednesday.

Researchers have been looking at a possible connection between hair dye and certain types of cancer for years, but while the World Health Organization's cancer research agency has classified on-the-job exposure to hair dyes as a probable carcinogen, there is no warning about personal use because the evidence is inconclusive.

This latest study published in the BMJ medical journal looked at data from 117,200 female nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, which included details on their exposure to hair dye.

The women did not have cancer at the start of the study and were followed for 36 years.

The results showed no increased risk of most cancers or of dying from cancer in women who reported having ever used permanent hair dyes compared with those who said they had never used such dyes.

