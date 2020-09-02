Charlie Hebdo terror trial begins in Paris, five years after deadly attacks

Paris (CNN) Fourteen people have gone on trial in Paris over their alleged involvement in a series of deadly terrorist attacks in the city, which began in the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and ended at a kosher supermarket two days later.

The suspects are accused of having provided logistical support to the perpetrators -- brothers Said and Chérif Kouachi, and their accomplice Amedy Coulibaly -- and face charges of participating in a terrorist criminal association.

If convicted, several of the defendants face sentences of up to 20 years. At least one faces a potential life sentence.

Eleven of the suspects will appear in court -- 10 of them from behind bulletproof glass. Three others, who traveled to Syria in the days before the attacks began, will be tried in absentia.

Hayat Boumedienne, Amedy Coulibaly's wife, is one of those being tried in absentia.

