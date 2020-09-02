Video shows students being dragged away and loaded onto police vans in Minsk

Minsk, Belarus (CNN) Authorities in Belarus have instigated a harsh crackdown on student protesters after thousands demonstrated against the government Tuesday, according to a local human rights group.

Videos shared on social media showed young people in Minsk being struck by masked police officers, dragged away and loaded into vans as their peers look on.

The detentions followed major protests by the young in the Belarusian capital, with around 3,000 to 5,000 students marching to the city's Independence Square on Tuesday, according to Human Rights watchdog Viasna 96.

The square is a central location in Minsk and has played host to several anti-government protests over the past few weeks.

Belarusians attend a rally in Minsk, Belarus, on Tuesday, Sept. 1

Unrest in Belarus erupted last month after President Alexander Lukashenko's contested victory in an August 9 election that independent observers have criticized for not being free and fair.

