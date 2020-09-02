If you’re looking to update a room, change out your decor for something more fall appropriate, or just add some furniture, we found the best deals at the Wayfair Labor Day Sale, featuring 70% off select items and appliances as low as $199 now through September 8.
We’ve rounded up 16 of the company’s top-rated and bestselling buys that are not just major bargains, but will also help make your fall a lot more cozy.
Living room furniture
Rosdorf Park Miranda 127-Inch Sectional ($1,969.99, originally $4,400; wayfair.com)
With more than 400 five-star rave reviews, this sectional is one of the most loved on Wayfair, and you can get it for 50% off during this sale.
Andover Mills Pawnee 84-Inch Sectional with Ottoman ($729.99, originally $1,099; wayfair.com)
Another Wayfair shopper favorite, this sectional is great for smaller spaces, with one reviewer writing: “It’s smaller, but perfect size for my apartment and family.”
Union Rustic Leilla End Table ($159.99, originally $189.99; wayfair.com)
Crafted from solid wood, this highly rated table “came assembled in one piece” and is made from “sturdy and pretty wood,” according to user reviews.
Willa Arlo Interiors Frederika Two-Piece Coffee Table Set ($479.99, originally 578.98; wayfair.com)
This five-star set features a chic geometric frame and is “simple yet glamorous,” writes one reviewer.
Laurel Foundry Two-Piece Coffee Table Set ($659.99, originally $909.98; wayfair.com)
This five star set gets raves for the raised table function. “I love it. I am able to open the top and eat or work while watching TV,” writes one reviewer.
Appliances
Summit Appliances 27-Inch Refrigerator ($1,479.99, originally $1,940.00; wayfair.com)
Get all of the space of a standard-size refrigerator with a vertically oriented configuration. Perfect for small spaces, and stylish to boot.
Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher ($854.10, originally $1,049; wayfair.com)
This five-star dishwasher’s PureDry technology ends each cycle with an extra hot wash, which helps thoroughly clean and dry dishes.
Danby 18-Inch Dishwasher ($439.99, originally $559.99; wayfair.com)
This sleek five-star dishwasher is “beautiful” and “arrived quickly,” according to user reviews.
Bedding
Cobblefield Coverlet Set ($55.99, originally $59.99; wayfair.com)
This five-star set comes in three soft and glamorous colorways and is machine washable.
Ebern Designs Wynton Down Alternative Comforter Set ($39.73, originally $79.99; wayfair.com)
Get ready for cozy season with this reversible set that is “lightweight but keeps you warm!” according to one reviewer.
Halloween decor
Three-Piece Gothic Skulls Figurine Set ($42.99, originally $46,99; wayfair.com)
“I bought these for Halloween decor and I love them! They’re quirky and cute,” reads one five-star review of this skull set.
Child and Black Cat Sitting on a Pumpkin Wooden Wall Decor ($79.99; wayfair.com)
Deck out your front door with a vintage-looking personalized sign.
Isolda Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow ($35.59, originally $56; wayfair.com)
Scare them with this cute five-star cat pillow.
Halloween Hello Pretties Throw Pillow ($27.99, originally $34.99; wayfair.com)
This highly-rated pillow will scare a smile into anyone taking a seat in your home.
Fall decor
Loon Peak 28-Inch Wreath ($73.99, originally $90.99; wayfair.com)
It’s officially decorative gourd season, and this gourd-adorned wreath will give your front door fall flavor.
Bungalow Rose Philo Knitted Throw ($37.99; wayfair.com)
“A good touch, soft and excellent quality,” raves one five-star review of this cozy throw.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.