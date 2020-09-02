If you’re looking to update a room, change out your decor for something more fall appropriate, or just add some furniture, we found the best deals at the Wayfair Labor Day Sale, featuring 70% off select items and appliances as low as $199 now through September 8.

We’ve rounded up 16 of the company’s top-rated and bestselling buys that are not just major bargains, but will also help make your fall a lot more cozy.

Rosdorf Park Miranda 127-Inch Sectional ($1,969.99, originally $4,400; wayfair.com)

Rosdorf Park Miranda 127-Inch Sectional PHOTO: Wayfair

With more than 400 five-star rave reviews, this sectional is one of the most loved on Wayfair, and you can get it for 50% off during this sale.

Andover Mills Pawnee 84-Inch Sectional with Ottoman ($729.99, originally $1,099; wayfair.com)

Andover Mills Pawnee 84-Inch Sectional with Ottoman PHOTO: Wayfair

Another Wayfair shopper favorite, this sectional is great for smaller spaces, with one reviewer writing: “It’s smaller, but perfect size for my apartment and family.”

Union Rustic Leilla End Table ($159.99, originally $189.99; wayfair.com)

Union Rustic Leilla End Table PHOTO: Wayfair

Crafted from solid wood, this highly rated table “came assembled in one piece” and is made from “sturdy and pretty wood,” according to user reviews.

Willa Arlo Interiors Frederika Two-Piece Coffee Table Set ($479.99, originally 578.98; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Interiors Frederika Two-Piece Coffee Table Set PHOTO: Wayfair

This five-star set features a chic geometric frame and is “simple yet glamorous,” writes one reviewer.

Laurel Foundry Two-Piece Coffee Table Set ($659.99, originally $909.98; wayfair.com)

Laurel Foundry Two-Piece Coffee Table Set PHOTO: Wayfair

This five star set gets raves for the raised table function. “I love it. I am able to open the top and eat or work while watching TV,” writes one reviewer.

Summit Appliances 27-Inch Refrigerator ($1,479.99, originally $1,940.00; wayfair.com)

Summit Appliances 27-Inch Refrigerator PHOTO: Wayfair

Get all of the space of a standard-size refrigerator with a vertically oriented configuration. Perfect for small spaces, and stylish to boot.

Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher ($854.10, originally $1,049; wayfair.com)

Bosch 800 Series Dishwasher PHOTO: Wayfair

This five-star dishwasher’s PureDry technology ends each cycle with an extra hot wash, which helps thoroughly clean and dry dishes.

Danby 18-Inch Dishwasher ($439.99, originally $559.99; wayfair.com)

Danby 18-Inch Dishwasher PHOTO: Wayfair

This sleek five-star dishwasher is “beautiful” and “arrived quickly,” according to user reviews.

Cobblefield Coverlet Set ($55.99, originally $59.99; wayfair.com)

Cobblefield Coverlet Set PHOTO: Wayfair

This five-star set comes in three soft and glamorous colorways and is machine washable.

Ebern Designs Wynton Down Alternative Comforter Set ($39.73, originally $79.99; wayfair.com)

Ebern Designs Wynton Down Alternative Comforter Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Get ready for cozy season with this reversible set that is “lightweight but keeps you warm!” according to one reviewer.

Three-Piece Gothic Skulls Figurine Set ($42.99, originally $46,99; wayfair.com)

Three-Piece Gothic Skulls Figurine Set PHOTO: Wayfair

“I bought these for Halloween decor and I love them! They’re quirky and cute,” reads one five-star review of this skull set.

Child and Black Cat Sitting on a Pumpkin Wooden Wall Decor ($79.99; wayfair.com)

Child and Black Cat Sitting on a Pumpkin Wooden Wall Decor PHOTO: Wayfair

Deck out your front door with a vintage-looking personalized sign.

Isolda Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow ($35.59, originally $56; wayfair.com)

Isolda Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow PHOTO: Wayfair

Scare them with this cute five-star cat pillow.

Halloween Hello Pretties Throw Pillow ($27.99, originally $34.99; wayfair.com)

Halloween Hello Pretties Throw Pillow PHOTO: Wayfair

This highly-rated pillow will scare a smile into anyone taking a seat in your home.

Loon Peak 28-Inch Wreath ($73.99, originally $90.99; wayfair.com)

Loon Peak 28-Inch Wreath PHOTO: Wayfair

It’s officially decorative gourd season, and this gourd-adorned wreath will give your front door fall flavor.

Bungalow Rose Philo Knitted Throw ($37.99; wayfair.com)

Bungalow Rose Philo Knitted Throw PHOTO: Wayfair

“A good touch, soft and excellent quality,” raves one five-star review of this cozy throw.

