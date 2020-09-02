With Labor Day unofficially bringing the summer to an end, it’s time to turn to some upgrades for all the time you’ll be spending indoors in the chillier months to come.
Through September 7, Macy’s Labor Day weekend sales are perfect for picking up great deals on everything from small kitchen appliances to new bedding and towels to clothing items, shoes and accessories.
Ready for an update? We’ve rounded up 19 Macy’s Labor Day deals perfect for fall and beyond.
Kitchen
NutriBullet Pro 900-Watt Blender ($69.99, originally $99.99; macys.com)
On a smoothie kick? Pick up this high-powered blender, now 30% off through September 7, to start your mornings off right. In addition to the blender, you get a 32- and 24-ounce cup, flip-top to-go lid, recipe book and more. Breakfast (and maybe lunch, dinner and dessert) are served.
KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($279.99, originally $399.99; macys.com)
Up your kitchen’s chic factor immediately with this stand mixer. It’s 30% off through September 7 and comes with a flat beater, wire whip, dough hook, pouring shield and 5-quart stainless steel (and dishwasher-safe) bowl. Your only question: What should I make first?
Nespresso Breville VertuoLine Coffee & Espresso Machine With Aeroccino ($249.99, originally $312.99; macys.com)
Get 20% off, plus another 15% discount at checkout, through September 7 on this home barista’s dream machine. Just pop in a Nespresso pod for a regular coffee or espresso and use the included Aerocinno milk frother for the perfect latte without having to leave home. A bit of an investment now? Sure. But just think how much you’ll save on all those coffee runs later.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Cutlery Set ($36.99, originally $61.99; macys.com)
If you’ve been cooking more at home, now is a great time to invest in some new tools. This colorful knife set — which includes chef, slicing, serrated bread, santoku, utility and paring knives — will add some cheer to your next chopping session. You get stainless steel blades, matching blade guards (great for storing them away in a drawer) and, best of all, 40% off, plus another 20% off with the code WKND at checkout.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multicooker ($99.99, originally $124.99; macys.com)
Still waiting to jump on the Instant Pot bandwagon? Now’s as good a time as any, with 20% off this one-touch model through September 13. Save precious counter and storage space with this multitasking small pressure cooker that will saute, steam, warm, slow cook and more. Fourteen one-touch programs will have you whipping up everything from ribs to beans to soup to yogurt in no time, and the 6-quart size is just right for both families and singles. Your takeout bills just took a nosedive.
Bed and bath
Hotel Collection European Goose Down Queen Comforter ($311.99, originally $780; macys.com)
Just because you had to cancel your upcoming vacation doesn’t mean you can’t turn your own bedroom into a resort-worthy space. Take a whopping 60% off this oh so soft, hypoallergenic, 500-thread-count down comforter through September 7 and feel instant relaxation set in.
Martha Stewart Collection Spa Mix and Match Bath Towels ($11.99, originally $20; macys.com)
Time to replace those dingy bath towels you’ve had since college? Add a little flair to your linen closet with these 30-by-54-inch cotton towels made to be mixed and matched. Available in fun dot, chevron or solid patterns and an array of colors, you can basically design your own collection. And with 40% off, plus another 20% off at checkout with the code WKND, you might just throw in some new matching hand towels and washcloths too!
Decor Studio Sanibel Faux Linen Shower Curtain ($23.99, originally $40; macys.com)
When you can’t get to the beach, bring the beach to you with this faux linen ocean-inspired shower curtain in an eye-catching fish print. Bonus: Take 40% off through September 7, plus an additional 20% off with the code WKND at checkout.
_________________________________________________________
Whim by Martha Stewart Collection Queen 4-Piece Sheet Set ($47.99, originally $120; macys.com)
Add this whimsical sheet set to your repertoire — now 60% off — that includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two standard pillowcases. We love this flamingo design, but also pick from strawberries, puppies, kitties, camels, animal print and more.
Clothing
Tinseltown Juniors’ Distressed Jean Jacket ($24.50, originally $49; macys.com)
In person or not, this denim jacket is a back-to-school must. With a relaxed fit, it will keep you warm on fall walks to campus or look fab on Zoom calls if you’re learning from home. At 50% off, you may want to pick one up in both the light and medium wash.
Dockers Slim-Fit Stretch Khaki Pants ($34.99, originally $62; macys.com)
Just right for work, school or play, this signature men’s style from Dockers is 43% off through September 7 and comes in seven neutral shades. And maybe its best feature? These machine-washable khakis are wrinkle-free.
_________________________________________________________
Calvin Klein Performance High-Waist Leggings ($41.65, originally $59.50; macys.com)
Working out at home or the gym gets an extra shot of motivation with these fun printed stretch leggings that are 30% off through September 7. Choose from floral, abstract or multicolored stripes, and note the high-rise waistband that offers extra coverage. Oh, and wearing when you’re not exercising? Totally encouraged.
Nike Fleece Hoodie ($36, originally $48; macys.com)
Grab 25% off this lightweight, soft fleece hoodie your youngster will never want to take off. Machine-washable with a large Nike logo, we think they’ll dig the blue colorblocked sleeves.
Nike Baby Girls Striped Romper ($15, originally $20; macys.com)
Outfit your little one in style with this neon striped flutter-sleeve romper, now 25% off. Featuring soft jersey, a ribbed crew neck and snap closures, it’s equal parts sporty and sweet. Win-win!
Shoes and accessories
Naturalizer Celeste Booties ($60.50, originally $110; macys.com)
Part sporty sneaker, part trendy ankle bootie, this metallic bronze, snakeskin-textured style offers the best of both worlds. And at 45% off, plus another 15% reduction at checkout with the code WKND, you can feel good about adding to your shoe collection, guilt-free.
Cole Haan OriginalGrand Wingtip Oxfords ($97.50, originally $150; macys.com)
Take a modern twist on men’s traditional lace-up oxfords with this suede style — 35% off with an extra 20% off at checkout with the code WKND — that comes in blue and orange and has the look of a dressed-up wingtip but the comfort of a sneaker. Yes and please.
iTouch PlayZoom Touchscreen Smartwatch ($29.99, originally $49.99; macys.com)
Need a way to keep the kids on schedule — or just entertained? This touchscreen watch, 40% off through September 7, not only tells time but features a camera, video and voice recorder, not to mention super cute unicorn graphics. Plus, something to keep them occupied for even just a little bit? Priceless.
Michael Kors Small Top-Handle School Satchel ($140.93, originally $358; macys.com)
Treat yourself to something pretty — and useful — this Labor Day and snatch up this little leather handbag that’s both ladylike and edgy. At 60% off, it comes in red, rose, white and gold with silver or gold hardware depending on the color, a 5-inch handle and a 21-inch detachable strap.
PGA Tour Foam Practice Balls ($15, originally $20; macys.com)
Whether you’re regularly hitting the links or just putting around your yard or basement, these soft foam practice balls will help get your swing in shape. Made to use indoors or out, you get 18 balls marked down 25% now through September 7.
