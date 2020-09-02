It’s Labor Day weekend, and besides an extra day off for a lot of us, it also means major deals on all sorts of products. And the No. 1 thing most of us need to replace but never seem to find the motivation to do so? A mattress.

Whether you need to upgrade your own bed situation, finally make the guest room a place people will actually want to stay in or send your child off to college with a nice new mattress, this weekend is when to shop for the best deals from Serta, Beautyrest, Casper and more. Find our picks below.

Macy's Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Macy's

The department store will be offering 40% to 65% off select mattresses from brands like Sealy, Beautyrest and Scott Living, plus a free adjustable base box spring with select mattresses.

This Beautyrest BR800 12-Inch Medium Firm Mattress Set is an absolute steal at $347 for a queen (originally $1,029) and has reviewers saying, “I don’t wanna get out of bed,” not to mention it includes a box spring with purchase.

Love the feeling of a plush top mattress? For $697, down from $1,629, you can sleep in comfort on the Serta Perfect Sleeper Kleinmon II 13.75-Inch Plush Pillow Top Mattress and “enjoy a good night’s sleep again,” according to a reviewer.

Topped with cooling memory foam, the Sleep Trends Ladan 10.5-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress is perfect for hot sleepers who like a firm mattress, and it’s a steal at $337, 71% off its original price of $1,179.

Get closeout pricing on the Serta Perfect Sleeper Trelleburg II 12.5-Inch Extra Firm Mattress, one of Macy’s bestselling mattresses. The “firm” and “quite comfortable” 5-star mattress is over 40% off at just $847.

You’ll find a bed fit for a queen in the Sealy Posturepedic Lawson LTD II 13.5-Inch Cushion Firm Pillow Top Mattress Set, which is down to $797 from $1,339 — more than 40% off.

Wayfair Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Wayfair

The online furniture outlet is offering up to 60% off select mattresses.

This 5-star-rated Sealy 12-Inch Plush Memory Foam Mattress is a steal at $449.99, down from $1,099 — nearly 60% off. One reviewer raved, “Got this on sale and it is so comfortable — not too firm but not too soft either.”

Another highly rated offering, this Sealy 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress in Box ships easily, and the queen size is marked down to $389.99 from $999.99.

You probably won’t find a better deal on a memory foam than this “amazing” 5-star-rated Moblly Two-Sided 8-Inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, which is priced at just $229.99.

Hot sleeper? Try this well-priced White Noise Guadalupe 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress that offers cooling gel technology and had one reviewer saying, “I took a leap of faith and I am so glad I did! I hadn’t realized how badly I needed a new mattress!” This mattress in a box is down to $599.99.

Another 5-star-rated mattress worth a look is the Beautyrest 8-Inch Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress that is, according to a review, “Very comfy! Love waking up feeling like I’m being cradled.” At $289.99, you can wake up feeling cradled too!

Tuft & Needle Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Tuft & Needle

The online bedding retailer is offering a rare sitewide sale on all products, including its Original, Hybrid and Mint mattresses.

The T&N Original Mattress, which has more than 20,000 5-star reviews, is $535.50, down from $595, through the holiday weekend.

Designed for “superior comfort,” the Mint Mattress is a step up to luxury, with multiple layers of memory foam to give you a restful night. Save now with the lowered price of $895.50.

Mattress Firm Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Mattress Firm

Now through September 7, Mattress Firm is offering savings of up to $500.

The highest-rated mattress from Mattress Firm, Sleepy’s Basic 8.25-Inch Firm Innerspring Mattress, is up to 12% off, with prices starting at $149.99.

Another great offer? Sleepy’s Snug 8-Inch Plush Memory Foam Mattress, which is priced at 50% off, with mattresses priced between $199.99 and $399.99.

Allswell Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Allswell

Get more than just a new mattress with 15% off Luxe and Supreme models and 20% off everything else (excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles) with code PERFECTROOM through September 8.

The top-of-the-line Supreme has more than 200 5-star reviews, with one person writing: “For us, [it’s] the perfect combination between firmness and softness (I prefer mattresses not super firm).” Meanwhile, the Allswell Luxe Hybrid combines memory foam and the brand’s signature cooling “swirl foam,” and boasts more than 500 5-star raves.

Beautyrest Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Beautyrest

Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses through September 14, including the Beautyrest Black, which has savings of $200 on every size, and bigger savings if you upgrade.

Eight Sleep Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Eight Sleep

Take $150 off the Pod mattress and save 20% on accessories through September 7. The Pod is the ultimate customizable mattress, and the only mattress with temperature control that can cool down to 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Helix Sleep Labor Day mattress sale PHOTO: Helix Sleep

Get $200 off any mattress purchase over $1,750, $150 off when you spend $1,250, and $100 off any purchase, plus two free Dream pillows, through September 8. Use codes LDS200, LDS150 and LDS100 to unlock the savings.

Leesa Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Leesa

The direct-to-you mattress brand is offering up to $400 off its mattresses, including free no-contact delivery. The Original starts at $849 for a queen size, down from $999, and luxury hybrid The Legend starts at just $1,849 for a queen, down from $2,199.

Purple Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Purple

Another beloved online-only brand, Purple is offering up to $350 off mattresses and select sleep bundles for a limited time. Pick up the Purple Hybrid for just $1,574 and enjoy the patented top layer that adjusts to the shape of your body.

Tempur-Pedic Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Tempur-Pedic

The beloved mattress brand is offering up to $500 off select adjustable mattress sets for the holiday.

The Tempur-Breeze, which promises to keep you cool “all night long,” is available for as low as $3,699 for a queen size mattress. The Tempur-Adapt, which offers “advanced adaptability” to your body, is $1,999 for a queen.

Casper Labor Day mattress sales PHOTO: Casper

Now through the holiday weekend, Casper is offering 15% off any order with a mattress and 10% off everything else.

Save big — up to $400 — with the brand’s most popular sleep bundle, which includes a mattress, foundation and mattress protector. The queen bundle is now $1,192, down from $1,490.

The brand’s Original Hybrid Mattress, which has more than 1,000 5-star reviews, is marked down to $1,166 from $1,295, saving you $129!

