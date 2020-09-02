Labor Day weekend marks one of the biggest sale events of the year, and some of the best deals of all are on appliances. With retailers slashing prices on everything from refrigerators to vacuums, shoppers can expect to save big — often hundreds of dollars.

Whether you’re in the market for a whole new kitchen or just want some new gadgets to cook and clean with this fall, check out our picks for the best Labor Day appliance deals of 2020 below.

Best Buy Labor Day deals PHOTO: Best Buy

Best Buy’s appliance savings last until September 16 and feature the retailer’s famous Price Match Guarantee. French door refrigerators start at $1,099.99, and ranges start at $315.99. For the laundry room, check out Maytag washers and dryers, starting at just $569.99.

Ready for a total kitchen revamp? You’ll save an additional 10% when you buy four or more select Samsung appliances. Qualified products include the highly rated Family Hub Four-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator ($3,399.99, originally $4,099.99; bestbuy.com) and the Full-Size Countertop Microwave With Sensor Cooking ($159.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com).

The same deal is valid for select LG appliances, including the stainless steel 26-Cubic-Foot Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator With Ice Maker ($1,199.99, originally $1,439.99; bestbuy.com) and CordZero Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum ($599.99, originally $699.99; bestbuy.com).

Wayfair Labor Day deals PHOTO: Wayfair

Major appliances start at just $39.99, while vacuums, grills, heaters and small kitchen appliances are all up to 40% off.

Add some retro flair to the kitchen with the adorable Chambers Bottom-Freezer 22-Inch Refrigerator ($749, originally $799; wayfair.com), which comes in a black, wine red or classic white finish. The Uber Appliance Countertop Outdoor Rated Mini Fridge ($59.99, originally $99.99; wayfair.com) is perfect for socially distanced patio hangs. You can also save on the bestselling Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($19.99, originally $29.99; wayfair.com), which makes preparing perfect eggs for everyone in the family a breeze.

Another top pick is the Winix Plasma Wave True HEPA Air Purifier ($159.99, originally $249.99; wayfair.com), featuring a washable carbon filter that captures dust, pollen, smoke, mold spores, pet dander and more.

The Home Depot Labor Day deals PHOTO: The Home Depot

Get up to 40% off large and small kitchen appliances through September 16. That includes major savings on four-piece kitchen packages from both Samsung (starting at $2,319, originally starting at $2,946; homedepot.com) and LG (starting at $2,622, originally starting at $3,766; homedepot.com).

Those looking for laundry room upgrades are also in luck, with up to 35% off washers and dryers. For an affordable option, check out Amana’s bestselling 3.5-Cubic-Foot Top-Loading Washer ($448, originally $499; homedepot.com), which has nearly 7,000 5-star reviews.

Floor care is marked down up to 35% as well. We love the suction power, lightness and battery life of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum ($379, originally $499.99; homedepot.com). Finally, breathe easy this fall with 10% off air purifiers.

Macy's Labor Day deals PHOTO: Macy's

Select small kitchen appliances are marked down through September 7, and you can get an extra 10% off many items with code PREVIEW.

Invest in the bestselling Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart Multicooker ($99.99, originally $124.99; macys.com), which is a slow cooker and pressure cooker in one — perfect for making some hearty stews as the weather cools down. If you like to keep your kitchen gadgets simple, check out Black & Decker’s highly rated and super affordable 16-Cup Rice Cooker and Warmer ($26.99 with checkout code PREVIEW, originally $44.99; macys.com).

And if you’re planning to continue your quarantine baking adventures into the fall, you’ll need a quality hand mixer — like Black & Decker’s Helix Performance Hand Mixer ($32.39 with checkout code PREVIEW, originally $44.99; macys.com), featuring five speeds plus a “turbo boost” for combining especially thick ingredients.

Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day deals PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

Snag up to $100 off select Dyson and Shark vacuums, and 20% off Crux Artisan Series kitchen appliances.

Save big on the ultra powerful Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Stick Vacuum ($599.99, originally $699.99; bedbathandbeyond.com).

AJ Madison Labor Day deals PHOTO: AJ Madison

The appliance giant is offering up to 50% off its huge selection of refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more. Customers also get free nationwide delivery on orders over $699.

Save almost $200 on Whirlpool’s 30-Inch Freestanding Gas Range (starting at $524.20, originally starting at $699; ajmadison.com), which has an average rating of 4.6 stars from nearly 2,000 reviews. Stock up food for the winter in Samsung’s Energy Star 36-Inch French Door Refrigerator (starting at $1,795.10, originally starting at $2,000; ajmadison.com), featuring a roomy 25.5-cubic-foot freezer drawer.

Kitchen all set? Update the laundry room with Samsung’s Side-by-Side Washer and Dryer Set in a chic black stainless steel finish ($1,970.20, originally $2,198; ajmadison.com). The front-loading washer pings your smartphone when a cycle is complete, while the electric dryer’s Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Sears Labor Day deals PHOTO: Sears

Sears is offering up to 40% off select appliances through September 12. When using your Sears credit card, you can also snag an additional 10% off select purchases of $599 or more, or 18-month financing on purchases of $999 or more.

Lots of Kenmore appliances in particular are marked down. Get extra savings on the already heavily discounted Kenmore 21-Cubic-Foot Energy Star Top-Freezer Fridge ($649.99, originally $999.99; sears.com) as well as the Kenmore Dishwasher With Steel Tub and Power Wave Spray Arm ($549.99, originally $889.99; sears.com). Need a microwave? GE’s stainless steel 1.6-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave Oven ($269.99, originally $289.99; sears.com) is a safe bet with 6,700 5-star reviews.

Goedeker's Lbor Day deals PHOTO: Goedekker's

Shop markdowns of up to 65%, with free shipping also offered on many large appliances.

A great pick is GE’s top-rated Profile 36-Inch Stainless Steel Side-by-Side Refrigerator ($1,973, originally $2,173; goedekers.com), featuring slide-out and spillproof glass shelves, along with LED lighting throughout (so you can actually see what you’ve buried in the freezer!). You also won’t go wrong with Whirlpool’s 24-Inch Stainless Steel Full Console Dishwasher ($531.99, originally $731.99; goedekers.com), which is Energy Star compliant, offers a one-hour wash cycle and has nearly 4,000 5-star reviews.

Lowe's Labor Day deals PHOTO: Lowe's

Now through September 16, take up to 40% off special value appliances. Microwaves are up to 40% off; freezers and ice makers are up to 25% off; and refrigerators, laundry duos and dishwashers are all up to 35% off.

