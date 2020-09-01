These brothers are picking up littered face masks around their neighborhood

(CNN) Not only has the coronavirus pandemic impacted the way we live, but it's also changed the way we litter.

Brothers Danny Eisawy, 11, and Jojo Eisawy, 9, have been picking up trash around their neighborhood in Tonbridge, England, a city southeast of London, for the past three years. Known by their community as the " Litter Kickers ," their passion for cleaning the environment is rivaled only by their love of soccer. They typically find the usual litter: plastic bottles, cans, candy wrappers, and cigarette butts. But as their family began to emerge from lockdown, they started to find something new: face masks.

"Why on earth are people dropping plastic gloves and masks in our town?" was the brothers' reaction when they first spotted a used face mask on the ground in May, Charlotte Raveney, their mother, told CNN.

For the young environmentalists, it was a strange discovery.

"They couldn't understand that people are wearing these things to keep themselves and other people safe ... but then as soon as you're done with wearing it you don't care anymore, and you drop it on the floor," said their mother.

Read More