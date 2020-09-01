The best times to view the September Corn Moon

(CNN) It's that time of year when the air gets a little cooler, pumpkin decor pops up across stores, and the Corn Moon fills the sky.

The Corn Moon gets its name from the Native Americans, according to the Farmers Almanac . This moon was an indicator that it was time to harvest the corn.

This moon can get confusing because it can also be called the Harvest Moon, or the moon that occurs closet to the autumnal equinox. Depending on the year and when the phase of the moon falls, it can be both.

When can you see it?

This year you will be able to see the full beauty of the Corn Moon starting September 2 around 1:22 a.m. ET.

