University of California System can't use SAT and ACT tests for admissions, judge rules

(CNN) The University of California system can no longer use ACT and SAT tests as a determinant for admissions, a superior court judge has ruled, handing a victory to students with disabilities.

The "test optional" policy at most UC campuses affords privileged, non-disabled students a "second look" in admissions, said Brad Seligman, the Alameda County Superior Court Judge who issued the preliminary injunction in the case of Kawika Smith v. Regents of the University of California on Tuesday.

At the same time, he said, a "second look" would be denied to less privileged students and students with disabilities who are unable to access the tests. Therefore, the conclusion is to do away with the tests all together.

The news comes months after the university system waived the standardized testing requirements until 2024, after its Board of Regents voted unanimously. A news release from May stated that if a new test hadn't emerged by 2025, the system would eliminate the standardized testing requirement for California students.

But the judge's ruling Monday went even further, prohibiting the consideration of scores from students who still chose to submit them.

