Suspect in St. Louis police shooting death charged with first-degree murder

(CNN) A suspect has been charged in the death of St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, the St. Louis circuit attorney said.

Thomas Kinworthy was charged Tuesday with eight counts, including first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, and assault.

Bohannon, 29, was shot in the head early Saturday evening while responding to a call about shots fired near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said in a statement . He died Sunday.

The officer was searching for a shooting victim at the time he was shot, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Col. John Hayden Jr. A second officer was wounded in the leg.

Kinworthy was taken into custody after a 12-hour standoff during which he barricaded himself in a house.

