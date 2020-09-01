Philadelphia mayor apologizes after he was spotted dining indoors in Maryland while restaurants in his city are still closed

(CNN) Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is facing scrutiny after being photographed dining indoors at a restaurant in Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, while restaurants in his own city remain closed to indoor dining.

Kenney's office confirmed his visit to CNN, saying that his friend owned the restaurant and that outdoor dining wasn't available.

"In this case he felt indoor dining was low risk in this case because there are 782 total COVID cases in the county he briefly visited, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia. Drastically different circumstances. (And for what it's worth, he also went to Rouge to dine outdoors in Philly later that day)," the statement read.

Kenney addressed the photograph on Twitter on Monday, saying he felt the risk was low, but he understood the frustration.

"Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I'm sorry if my decision hurt those who've worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances," he wrote. "Looking forward to reopening indoor dining soon and visiting my favorite spots."

